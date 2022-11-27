Opinion: Les Ferdinand should have 30-year-old on his QPR transfer radar

Queens Park Rangers are currently preparing for life after Mick Beale with the 42-year-old edging closer to sealing a move to Scottish Premiership outfit Rangers.

Being given permission to talk to the ex-Aston Villa assistant head coach, it seems more and more likely that he will become Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s successor at Ibrox with Beale believed to be keen on sealing this switch.

With this, Director of Football Les Ferdinand will need to start his search for a successor and former Blackpool boss Neil Critchley is one man already believed to be under consideration for the top job at Loftus Road.

The Championship club made a seamless transition to a back four and that was a huge reason why they did so well during the early stages of this season, with their ability to adapt being seen as pretty impressive considering they operated with a back three under Mark Warburton.

Another switch in manager could mean that they go back to a back three – and this could make the addition of a central defender pretty useful considering their current options.

Although Jimmy Dunne, Rob Dickie, Jake Clarke-Salter and Leon Balogun are all good options, with Dunne and Dickie playing in Warburton’s back three and Clarke-Salter operating in Mark Robins’ Coventry City back three last term, there isn’t a huge amount of depth at the back

Conor Masterson may be available as an option – but he and Joe Gubbins are reasonably inexperienced and this is why a centre-back needs to be a priority for January if they are to switch to a back three once more.

If their new manager wants to make a fast start to life in the English capital and wishes to make this switch, they ideally need another defensive option straight away but they won’t have that opportunity to strengthen unless they explore the free-agent market.

But there are a couple of decent options available if they wish to look closer at unattached players, with Sol Bamba and Ryan Bennett just two players who are currently without a club.

The one man that stands out on this list though is Michael Hector, with the Jamaican only 30 at this stage but still having a decent amount of experience in the top two tiers of English football.

Already becoming accustomed to life in the capital after spending time at Fulham, this is a move the defender would definitely be open to and with that, it shouldn’t cost them too much to bring him in.

It may take him a week or two to get back up to speed – but he could be an excellent option to have, helping to maximise performance levels by increasing competition in the centre-back department.

And there’s every chance he could stay at QPR for the next couple of years, not just for the rest of the season, so this potential agreement seems like a no-brainer if they can get it over the line.