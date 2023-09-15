Highlights Despite interest from other clubs, Leicester City managed to retain their centre forward duo, Daka and Iheanacho, which will help their chances of promotion.

Bournemouth failed to complete a deadline day move for Daka, while Wolves backed away from a move for Iheanacho due to Leicester's £20m asking price.

The injury setback to new signing Tom Cannon means that Leicester's decision to keep Daka and Iheanacho is even more important for their attacking options.

Perhaps not surprisingly, given their relegation from the Premier League to the Championship at the end of last season, there was something of an exodus from Leicester City in this summer's transfer window.

In total, no fewer than 13 first-team players would depart The King Power Stadium before the market closed at the start of this month.

Meanwhile, ten players were recruited to boost the options available to new manager Enzo Maresca in his first-team squad, as the Foxes saw a considerable overhaul of their squad.

However, there were some players who have remained at the club from last season, including centre forward duo Patson Daka and Kelechi Iheanacho.

In the case of those two attackers though, that was in spite of plenty of interest in their services from clubs elsewhere.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent James Maddison Tottenham Permanent (fee involved) Harvey Barnes Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) Timothy Castagne Fulham Permanent (fee involved) George Hirst Ipswich Town Permanent (fee involved) Victor Kristiansen Bologna Loan Youri Tielemans Aston Villa Permanent Caglar Soyuncu Atletico Madrid Permanent Daniel Amartey Besiktas Permanent Ayoze Perez Real Betis Permanent Jonny Evans Man United Permanent Boubakary Soumare Sevilla Loan Luke Thomas Sheffield United Loan Nampalys Mendy Without Club Permanent Ryan Bertrand Without Club Permanent Tete Shakhtar D End of Loan

Which clubs made late window moves for Daka and Iheanacho?

It seems that both Daka and Iheanacho were in demand, right up until the final hours of this summer's transfer window.

According to reports from the final day of the market, Bournemouth failed to complete a deadline day move for Daka, despite at one point looking set to sign the Zambia international on loan with an option to buy.

Meanwhile, it was also claimed that Wolves had been keen on Iheanacho in the final days of the window, only to back away from the move due to Leicester's £20million asking price for the 26-year-old.

Given the top-flight pedigree and goalscoring potential that both players possess, you get the feeling the Foxes will have been reasonably pleased to keep both of those individuals around, to ensure their firepower can help them secure a swift return to the top-flight of English football this season.

Now though, it seems that a new piece of injury news emerging from Leicester this week, means that retaining Daka and Iheanacho, may now be even more important to their promotion push.

Tom Cannon injury

While Leicester may have kept both Daka and Iheanacho this summer despite those offers, with Jamie Vardy also still at the club, they did still add to their centre forward options over the course of the summer.

That came with the addition of Tom Cannon, who joined the club on a permanent basis from Everton for a reported £7.5million fee, signing a five-year contract at The King Power Stadium, in what looked like an eye-catching piece of business.

Cannon enjoyed an excellent spell on loan in the Championship with Preston North End last season, scoring eight goals and providing one assist in 20 league outings for the club.

As a result, the 20-year-old could certainly have been a useful option to help fill the void left by Daka and Iheanacho, had they moved on from Leicester.

However, speaking earlier this week, Maresca revealed that Cannon is out with "some problems", while revealing he is unsure when the forward will return, suggesting he may be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Consequently, had Leicester allowed both Daka and Iheanacho to leave before the window closed, that injury to Cannon means that the Foxes would potentially have had only Vardy to call upon at centre forward between now and the January market.

While there is no denying the quality Vardy has shown over his career, asking him to fill such a role on a weekly basis would have been a big ask considering he is now 36-years-old, and has averaged just 33 minutes per Championship appearance this season.

As it is, the retention of Daka and Iheanacho alongside Vardy, means Maresca can now be confident that he has enough firepower to call upon to keep Leicester competitive at centre forward, while Cannon is undergoing his recovery.

With all that in mind, it seems that Cannon's injury setback means that Leicester's retention of Daka and Iheanacho over the course of the summer, could now be about to pay off, even more than it otherwise might have done.