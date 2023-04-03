Leicester City are on the hunt for a new manager following the departure of Brendan Rodgers yesterday.

Rodgers parted company with the Foxes by mutual consent after just over four years in charge at the King Power Stadium, leaving with the club sitting 19th in the Premier League table, one point from safety.

Leicester have picked up just one point from their previous six games, prompting the board into action as relegation becomes an increasingly realistic possibility.

It remains to be seen whether the board will opt for a short-term solution until the summer to keep the club in the top flight, similar to the appointment of Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace.

However, a report from Football Insider this morning suggests that the Foxes are set to sound out Graham Potter just a day after his sacking from Chelsea, which indicates that the club are willing to commit to a long-term appointment.

It was a brutal experience for Potter at Stamford Bridge and there would be question marks about whether he would be ready to jump straight back into another job, particularly in the pressure of a relegation battle.

With that in mind, the Foxes should look at alternatives and one name that should be under consideration by the hierarchy is Blackburn Rovers head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson.

Why would Tomasson be a good appointment for Leicester?

Tomasson has done at outstanding job since his arrival at Ewood Park last summer.

Few expected Rovers to be among the promotion contenders in the Championship this season, but they have spent much of the campaign in the top six and seem well on course to make the play-offs, currently sitting four points clear of seventh-placed Norwich City with a game in hand.

Burnley's Vincent Kompany and Middlesbrough's Michael Carrick have recently been linked with Premier League clubs and while they are rightly receiving attention, the excellent work Tomasson has done in Lancashire should not go unnoticed and he deserves to be included in the conversation for top flight vacancies.

It is even more impressive when you consider the financial constraints Tomasson has worked under, with Callum Brittain, Sammie Szmodics and Dominic Hyam the only players to arrive permanently in the summer, while Sorba Thomas was the club's sole January addition on loan from Huddersfield Town.

The ability to deliver under these conditions could make him the ideal fit for Leicester, with the Foxes' spending significantly decreasing in recent years.

While they will likely provide funds for whoever replaces Rodgers to rebuild the squad, it will likely be a modest budget and with key players such as James Maddison and Youri Tielemans widely expected to depart, the new man will need to get the best out of the existing squad.

Given the established top six in the Premier League and the emergence of the likes of Newcastle United, Brighton and Brentford, it will be tough for the Foxes to regain their place in the top 10.

This places an increased emphasis on the cup competitions and this is an area in which Tomasson has also shown his prowess.

The Dane led Rovers to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup and the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, including leading his side to a 2-1 win over the Foxes at the King Power Stadium in February.

Tomasson has shown he is capable of masterminding victories over Premier League opposition and his cup record could prove appealing to a club who won the FA Cup two seasons ago.

Would Tomasson leave Blackburn for Leicester?

It would likely be incredibly difficult for Tomasson to leave Rovers in the middle of a promotion race, particularly for a club whose Premier League status is incredibly uncertain, but it would also be tough for the 46-year-old to turn down an opportunity at a top flight club with such potential.

With Ben Brereton Diaz likely to depart Ewood Park for Villareal in the summer, Tomasson will be losing his key player and given the club's previous struggles in the market, it could be a challenge to replace him.

It would be a huge blow to Rovers to lose Brereton Diaz and should they fail to secure promotion this season, there would be significant doubts over whether they could mount another challenge next term without the Chile international.

Tomasson may see a move to the King Power Stadium as his best chance at managing in the Premier League and he should be one name high up on the Foxes' list of targets.