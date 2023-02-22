Opinion: Leeds United’s summer transfer intentions for Coventry player make perfect sense

As things stand, Leeds United are one of those teams who can be far from certain what division they are playing in next season.

Sitting 19th in the Premier League table, the prospect of relegation to the Championship is a genuine threat for the Elland Road club.

However, they are just two points from safety, and will be hoping that their newly appointed manager Javi Gracia, is able to get them out of trouble.

But despite that uncertainty, it seems the club are still putting some significant plans into place for the summer transfer window.

According to recent reports from TEAMTalk, the Whites are planning to make a move to sign Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres when the market reopens, regardless of whether they are a Premier League or Championship team next season.

That is a plan that does look as though it could make a great deal of sense. Club record signing Georginio Rutter has yet to score since his January move from Hoffenheim, while Patrick Bamford has found the net just once in 16 league matches this season, as he continues to look for his finishing touch, of so long battling injury.

As a result, Rodrigo appears to be their only reliable source of goals from the centre forward position, and even he is currently out through injury.

Indeed, he will also be entering the final 12 months of his contract at Elland Road in the summer, and will also be 32 by the start of the next campaign, arguably approaching the latter stages of his career.

Consequentially, more attacking options could well be needed at Leeds in the summer, and a move for Gyokeres could make sense even beyond that.

The Swede has scored 14 Championship goals already this season, backing up the 17 he got in the previous campaign.

As a result, if Leeds do stay up, they will be getting a player who looks as though he is ready to be given a chance at top-flight football, which he never got in his time at Brighton.

If Leeds go down however, they will still be getting a player who is a proven goalscorer at the level they would be playing at, which could make him a key figure in any attempt for a swift return to the Premier League.

Meanwhile, given Gyokeres will enter the final 12 months of his contract with Coventry in the summer, he could well be available for a cheaper price than would otherwise be the case, given the Sky Blues will be reluctant to lose such a valuable player for free in 2024.

That in turn could make him affordable for a club such as Leeds, given the finances they ought to have accrued from their time in the Premier League.

Indeed, the 24-year-old will also know that a move to Leeds should give him a good chance of playing Premier League football in the not too distant future, either through their survival this season, or the fact they will be among the favourites for promotion in the 2023/24 campaign, if they do go down.

It could also be argued that the chance to earn himself a place in the folklore of a club such as Leeds by leading them to promotion, could make this an appealing move for Gyokeres, even if they are relegated in the coming months.

With all that in mind, it does look as though there may be an opportunity to pounce on here for Leeds with regards to Gyokeres, and considering their current attacking options, it may be one they need to take.