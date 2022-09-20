Opinion: Leeds United’s stance over potential move for Blackburn Rovers man could be a smart one

In what would no doubt have been a surprise to many just a few months ago, Ben Brereton-Diaz is still currently a Blackburn Rovers player, after the close of the summer transfer window.

After a prolific campaign for both club and country for the Chilean international last season, and with just a year remaining on his contract at Ewood Park, it felt inevitable that the Championship club would be forced to cash in on the 23-year-old before the September 1st deadline.

Ultimately though, that did not happen despite an array of links with a long list of other clubs, something that even now refuses to go away.

One of those who have been linked with the attacker for some time are Leeds United, who remain badly in need of a senior attacker, having been unable to bring in any established and experienced cover for the injury plagued Patrick Bamford over the summer transfer window.

Can you get at least 85% on this quiz of some of Blackburn Rovers' best ever players?

1 of 25 Bob Crompton primarily played what position for Blackburn? Striker Midfielder Defender Goalkeeper

Indeed, it was even reported that Leeds made a late enquiry for Brereton-Diaz late on deadline day in an attempt to fill that role, but were put off by Blackburn’s asking price for their key asset.

However, it now seems as though that interest in the Chilean forward from Elland Road remains, and it does appear as though Leeds may have the right stance, when it comes to a potential move for the Blackburn man.

According to the latest report from The Daily Mail, the Premier League club are indeed still interested in Brereton-Diaz, and could be willing to take him on a free next summer, when his contract with Blackburn comes to an end.

Given how they were seemingly put off by Blackburn’s asking price, thought to be between £15million and £20million, this time around, it could be argued that Leeds will be reluctant to put such a significant portion into their budget in January, for a player who could be available for nothing just a few months later.

Indeed, given the fact that Jesse Marsch’s squad does look as though it could be in need of strengthening in a range of areas, bringing in a player of Brereton-Diaz’s ability for free in the summer, while saving those funds to be invested in other potential targets, could prove to be a smart move.

Of course, the fact that the Blackburn man is entitled to agree a pre-contract agreement with clubs from abroad from January, means it could be argued that Leeds would be taking a risk by waiting until the summer to make their move for Brereton-Diaz, especially with several Spanish sides seemingly keen.

However, both Leeds and Brereton-Diaz himself will no doubt be aware of the fact that any pre-contract agreement he signs with a Spanish club, will still only lead to a move in the summer.

As a result, that could tempt the Chile international to elect to hold off on comitting to any pre-contract agreement in January, in order to give him the opportunity to assess the options he has with regards to interest from the Premier League in the summer.

That is something that could therefore open the door for Leeds to swoop, especially given the profile of the Premier League, and the finances available to clubs in English football’s top-flight, could certainly make Elland Road an attractive potential future destination for the Brereton-Diaz.

With that in mind, there does seem to be an argument to suggest that when it comes to their interest in Blackburn’s key man, Leeds United’s patience may well have the potential to pay.