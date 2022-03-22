Opinion: Leeds United transfer claim could be welcome news for Cardiff City

You could forgive the majority of Cardiff City fans if they were resigned to the fact that Cody Drameh may not be their player beyond the end of this season.

Having joined the Bluebirds on loan from Leeds United until the end of the current campaign back in the January transfer window, the right-back has been a revelation in the Welsh capital.

Since his his arrival at Cardiff, Drameh has quickly emerged as a key player in Steve Morison’s side, starting all 14 Championship games the club have played since his move there.

During that spell, the 20-year-old has been vital in helping Cardiff string together a run of results that has seen them pull away from the relegation zone, contributing three assists in that time as well.

As a result, while Cardiff fans may well be hoping for a return for Drameh come the summer window, his progress may have suggested that a step back up to the Premier League with Leeds was a more obvious move for the right-back for the 2022/23 campaign.

Indeed, speaking earlier this year, Morison had admitted that he did not expect any of his side’s current on-loan Premier League players – including Drameh – to be back at the club for next season.

Now however, it seems that claims emerging from Leeds, may at least give the Bluebirds some hope that things could play out differently to how the Cardiff manager had been expecting them to.

According to a report by The Athletic, Leeds are looking to sign two full-backs in the summer transfer window, to provide cover and competition for Junior Firpo on the left, and more importantly in this case, Luke Ayling on the right of their defence.

Given Ayling is already well established as Leeds’ first choice in that position, the addition of another right-back – who Leeds would no doubt want to get a return on their investment in – would surely only push Drameh further down the pecking order at Elland Road.

That could then open up the door for Drameh to pursue another move elsewhere in the summer, considering he is at that stage where he needs to be playing regularly in order to further his career.

Indeed, given then Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa revealed in January that Drameh had pushed to join Cardiff in search of more opportunities, it is hard to imagine that he himself would not be keen on a move elsewhere, should the Elland Road club bring in another right-back behind Ayling.

If that were to happen, then the fact that Drameh knows he will get game time at Cardiff, and that he fits in well with their system, means a return to the Welsh capital in those circumstances could well be appealing to the 20-year-old.

With that in mind, it seems that a transfer situation that looked rather bleak for Cardiff just a few weeks ago, now feels all the more positive, and given the impact Drameh has had since arriving at the Bluebirds, that could give rise to some exciting prospects for the club, from the start of next season.