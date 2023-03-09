Opinion: Leeds United stance on Joe Gelhardt should and could be be tweaked amid Sunderland spell

It appears there has never been the possibility of Joe Gelhardt’s loan move from Leeds United to Sunderland becoming a permanent one.

With the striker having joined the Black Cats on a temporary basis back in the January transfer window, there was no option to buy included in that deal when it was announced.

Meanwhile, subsequent reports from The Athletic have suggested that Leeds’ stance on the issue remains the same, and that Gelhardt will be returning to Elland Road in the summer, ahead of next season.

However, when you look at the way things have gone for the 20-year-old since he made that move to the Stadium of Light, there may be an argument that another temporary deal for Gelhardt in the 2023/24, should at least be worth considering.

While there can be no denying he has got game time since linking up with Tony Mowbray’s side, starting all seven league games Sunderland have played since he made the move, things don’t really feel like they have worked out for Gelhardt back in the Championship.

The young forward has scored just once during those seven appearances for Sunderland, and was even substituted at half time during their 5-1 thrashing by Stoke last weekend.

Unfortunately, that is not really going to be what Leeds were hoping for from Gelhardt, during his spell in the North East.

With Patrick Bamford continuing to look some way away from his best form after his long running fitness problems, and Georginio Rutter yet to score following his January move from Hoffenhiem, it feels the Elland Road club need some extra sources of goals upfront.

Ultimately though, that return from Gelhardt during his time as a Sunderland player, does not currently suggest he is the one to solve that issue.

Admittedly, he has probably not been helped at the Stadium of Light by a lack of service at times, while the pressure of being the club’s only fit and available centre forward will likely be difficult for a young player such as him to cope with as well.

Even so, that is not going to help his confidence or momentum, which could still make it hard for him to make an impact at Leeds next season.

Indeed, with the two top scorers in the Championship this season, Middlesbrough’s Chuba Akpom and Coventry’s Viktor Gyokeres, also being linked with summer moves to Elland Road recently, it does seem as though the club will be targeting more attacking recruits before next season.

That could mean that Gelhardt remains down the pecking order at the club, and in need of another loan spell to get the game time he wants in order to gain first-team experience and ability.

Of course, should that move then go on to prove more productive for him in front of goal, that could put him in a much better position to make an impact at Leeds, further down the line.

With that in mind, it seems that the clear stance Leeds have set out on Gelhardt since he made the move to Sunderland, is one that they ought not to rule out changing, just yet.