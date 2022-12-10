Opinion: Leeds United man has to seek reassurances before making potential Middlesbrough switch

Middlesbrough are one of several sides in the race to recruit Leeds United full-back Cody Drameh ahead of the January transfer window, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

The 21-year-old has failed to establish himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet under Jesse Marsch this term – making just one league appearance – and the right-sided player won’t be satisfied with that considering how much game time he was able to get under his belt during the second half of last season.

Registering three assists in 22 league appearances under Steve Morison, he has already shown that he has a lot to give at a senior level, both defensively and going forward as a real asset in the final third for the Welsh side.

With this, it wouldn’t be a major surprise if Boro moved to recruit him, even with Tommy Smith currently taking up the starting spot at right-back on Teesside.

Darnell Fisher may also be ready soon after returning to training, although it may take him a while to get up to full fitness considering the length of time he has been out for.

With both players potentially competing for the position in the coming months though, Drameh needs to seek assurances from Michael Carrick that he will be a regular starter if he links up with the North Yorkshire outfit.

Smith and Fisher may not even be the biggest threats to his position – because former Manchester United midfielder Carrick could easily switch to a back five again – allowing Isaiah Jones to move to a right wing-back position.

With his ability to be a game-changer in the final third, Jones could potentially consign the Leeds man to a place on the bench and there may not even be a right centre-back spot there for him considering the number of options Boro have in central defence.

And even if he did start in a more central position, the 21-year-old would be wasted in that role because of his ability to be a real asset in the final third, with a wing-back or full-back role giving him the best chance of making a difference going forward.

He could potentially play on the left – but Ryan Giles and Marc Bola are already options in this area and Drameh would surely thrive more in his more natural position on the right-hand side.

With all these factors to consider, he needs to engage in discussions with Carrick regarding how much game time he’s guaranteed to get at the Riverside before deciding whether to make this potential switch or not.