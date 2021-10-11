Opinion: Lee Bowyer should consider cutting ties with 6ft 1 Birmingham City man in January

After experiencing somewhat of a resurgence under the guidance of manager Lee Bowyer during the latter stages of the previous campaign, Birmingham City would have been hoping to push on in the Championship this season.

However, a lack of consistency in recent months has resulted in the Blues failing to make any significant progress in the second-tier.

The Blues boss opted to stamp his authority on the club’s squad in the summer transfer window by drafting in a host of fresh faces.

Whereas the likes of Tahith Chong and Matija Sarkic have managed to deliver the goods in the second-tier during the opening stages of the current term, Chuks Aneke and Jordan Graham have yet to make a positive impact for the club.

Sarkic’s arrival from Wolverhampton Wanderers had a direct impact on Connal Trueman as the shot-stopper was forced to compete with the Montenegro international for position in pre-season.

Bowyer decided to give Sarkic the chance to showcase his talent in Birmingham’s clash with Sheffield United in August and the 24-year-old responded by producing an assured performance at Bramall Lane as he helped his side seal a 1-0 victory.

Since this particular fixture, the keeper has claimed four more clean-sheets in the Championship.

With Neil Etheridge closing in on a return to league action, it is extremely likely that Trueman will fall further down the pecking order at St Andrew’s as his team-mate played 43 games in the second-tier last season for the Blues.

If Trueman is forced to watch on from the sidelines for the foreseeable future, Bowyer ought to consider cutting ties with him in January.

The six-foot one-inch keeper has only featured once for Birmingham during the current term and the jury is still out on whether he is good enough to play at this level as he has conceded 30 goals in 13 Championship appearances.

When you consider that Trueman’s current deal is set to expire next summer, the upcoming transfer window represents the last chance that Birmingham will get to secure a reasonable fee for him.

By selling the keeper to a club in a lower division, Bowyer could potentially use the money to reinvest in his side.

For Trueman’s sake, it could be argued that a permanent move away from the Blues may be exactly what he needs at this stage of his career.

By joining a team who are willing to give him the chance to feature regularly at senior level, the keeper could make considerable strides in terms of his development.

Providing that Birmingham are able to pick up their performance levels in the Championship, they may not necessarily miss Trueman if the shot-stopper does indeed move on to pastures new.