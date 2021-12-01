Opinion: Lee Bowyer must bolster his options in this area if Birmingham City issues persist

After guiding his side to safety earlier this year, Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer would have been hoping to help the club reach new heights in the Championship during the current campaign.

However, the Blues’ progress in this division has been hindered by their inability to deliver the goods on a consistent basis.

In the 20 games that they have played at this level, Birmingham have only managed to accumulate 26 points.

Currently 14th in the Championship standings, the Blues will need to pick up victories on a regular basis over the Christmas period if they are to close the gap between them and the play-off places.

Whilst it would be somewhat of a shock if Birmingham opt to draft in a host of fresh faces in the upcoming transfer window, Bowyer may potentially need to bolster his options in one area in particular.

Throughout the 2021/22 season, the Blues have struggled with injuries at right wing-back as the likes of Maxim Colin, Jordan Graham and Ivan Sanchez have all picked up issues in recent months.

Whilst Graham managed to overcome a calf problem to feature in last weekend’s meeting with Blackpool, Colin and Sanchez are still being forced to watch on from the sidelines.

Meanwhile, Marcel Oakley recently suffered an injury scare in what was only his second league appearance for the club as he was substituted in the second-half of Birmingham’s 0-0 draw with Coventry City.

1 of 25 Did Birmingham ever loan Che Adams to Sheffield United? Yes No

When you consider that Sanchez has had to be referred to a specialist regarding his issue and Colin has yet to make any significant progress in his road to recovery, the Blues are still very short of options in this position.

If Oakley or Graham suffer another injury setback between now and the end of the month, Birmingham must look into the possibility of bringing in a player who is capable of thriving in this role.

Although it would be naive to suggest that the Blues should draft in an individual on a permanent basis due to the fact that Sanchez and Colin are likely to feature again for the club this season, Bowyer must consider signing someone on a temporary deal.

By swooping for a player who has a proven track-record of delivering the goods at this level, Birmingham could potentially go on to achieve a relative amount of success in the Championship as they are already able to call upon the services of some classy operators.