Opinion: League One side should be ready to make this demand if Fulham follow up on interest in attacker

It is perhaps no surprise that, according to recent reports, Fulham are taking an interest in Bolton Wanderers attacker Dapo Afolayan.

After helping the Trotters secure an immediate promotion from League Two last season during a spell on loan from West Ham, Afolayan completed a permanent move to Bolton in the summer, following the expiry of his contract with the Hammers.

Since then, the 24-year-old has gone on to flourish in League One for Ian Evatt’s side, scoring 11 goals and providing three assists in 36 third-tier games since the start of the campaign.

That has helped Bolton to mount something of a push for promotion this season, with the club currently 11th in the League One table, seven points adrift of the play-off places.

Given Afolayan’s significant contribution to that, it does seem to make sense that the attacker is now starting to attract interest from elsewhere, as clubs start to turn their attention to strengthening their squad with the addition of potential long-term assets in the summer.

With that in mind, these recent reports from The Bolton News that Fulham are interested in Afolayan could be a concern for Bolton, especially given that with the Cottagers looking well set for promotion back to the Premier League this season, a move there could be hard for the attacker to turn down.

However, if Fulham are to make their move for Afolayan in the summer, then Bolton should at least be well aware of one thing they should demand in return from the Cottagers, if a deal is to be agreed.

Just as Afolayan was after joining Bolton on loan in January last season, Marlon Fossey has been outstanding since arriving at the club at the midway stage of the current campaign, on loan from Fulham.

During his time with the Trotters, Fossey has become an undroppable presence in Evatt’s lineup, starting every game the club have played since his arrival.

That has seen the 23-year-old produce a string of outstanding performances that have helped Bolton embark on a run of nine wins from their last 13 games to put themselves back into contention for a play-off places.

With one goal and five assists in his 14 league appearances for the club to date, Fossey has made a direct and significant contribution to that success for the Trotters, showing the attacking abilities he possesses, that are so important for wing backs in this day and age.

From a defensive perspective as well, Fossey has helped to shore Bolton up, meaning that with the 21-year-old surely already attracting attention from elsewhere with the quality of his performances, retaining his services could be a significant coup for the Trotters.

As a result, the future of Fossey should surely be on the agenda if Fulham are to make a move for Afolayan, given keeping the American, would go some way to offsetting the disappointment of a potential departure from the Trotters’ squad.

Indeed, given Afolayan will have two years remaining on his contract with Bolton at the summer, while Fossey will be into the final 12 months of his deal with Fulham – potentially making this the Cottagers’ final chance to receive a fee for him – it could be argued that the League One club are in a stronger position to negotiate here.

It seems therefore, that Bolton must be doing all they can to ensure Fossey is back at the club next season.

With that in mind, if Bolton were to allow Afolayan to head to Craven Cottage in the summer without Fossey heading in the opposite direction, they would surely be missing a trick.