Opinion: League One clubs should be queuing up to strike transfer agreement with Luton Town

Elliot Thorpe is yet to break into the first team at Luton Town after putting pen-to-paper on a deal at Kenilworth Road in late September.

The recently turned 21-year-old rejected a contract at Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, in pursuit of securing more first-team football opportunities.

His decision to reject the Premier League giants alerted several top-tier clubs across Europe, but it was the Hatters who secured his services, with a more direct path to regular senior football.

Thorpe is an exciting talent who is also a Wales U21 international, who perhaps needs a spell in the EFL before he can expect regular football with the Championship club.

Starring in Luton’s U21s so far this season, Thorpe is proving why there is hype around his name in Bedfordshire.

The 21-year-old possesses excellent technical ability, whilst also having the vision to unlock defences.

He is also a player who sees a lot of success when driving through the midfield with the ball at his feet, with his drilling ability and spatial awareness allowing him to skip past defenders and progress the play.

He is also operating under a manager in Nathan Jones who will be instilling him with the tenacity and tactical intelligence to shine as a central midfielder.

Thorpe is an exciting prospect who deserves a chance to showcase his ability, and it will be no surprise to see a League One club striking a temporary deal for the 21-year-old.

From Luton’s perspective, the second half of the season is perhaps slightly too early to integrate him into the first-team setup, meaning a spell in the third-tier could be used to bridge that gap in his development.

Thorpe has an extremely high ceiling and it will be no surprise to see him thriving at Championship level in the next couple of years, whilst he will certainly have Premier League aspirations.

A team struggling for creativity and attacking drive from central areas would be the best option for Thorpe, as he has every bit of confidence in his own ability and is likely to be a real threat in the attacking third too.