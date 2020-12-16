Opinion: Latest West Brom update could spell trouble for Nottingham Forest in January

Slaven Bilic has become the first casualty of the 2020/21 Premier League season as he was fired by West Bromwich Albion earlier today with Sam Allardyce reportedly lined up to replace him.

It’s never nice to see managers get the sack but Albion’s decision could be of particular concern for Nottingham Forest as this change may mean that they experience disappointment over winger Kamil Grosicki again in January.

After falling far out of favour under Bilic the arrival of a new manager is going to give Grosicki fresh hope of succeeding at the Hawthorns.

The 32-year-old helped the Baggies secure promotion to the top flight last season but was not named in their Premier League squad and was set to join Forest on loan before the deal fell through after the paperwork was submitted too late.

Things haven’t exactly gone to plan for Forest or Chris Hughton since and with the Reds still struggling near the bottom of the Championship, it would be a surprise not to see them take action in January.

Hughton has refused to rule out returning for Grosicki when the winter transfer window opens in just over a fortnight, while reports in Poland have indicated that the winger remains in contact with the East Midlands club.

The Poland international suggested earlier this month that his priority was still to try and win a place in the West Brom squad but that he was ready to make a decision in January if that didn’t happen.

Do you love Nottingham Forest? Here’s 19 basic questions about the Reds that almost every fan of the club should be getting right

1 of 19 What year were Nottingham Forest relegated from the Premier League? 1998 1999 2000 2001

It appeared Bilic had deemed Grosicki excess to requirements but with a new manager set to take over the player will get a fresh chance to show he has what it takes to succeed at the Premier League club and help them remain in the top flight.

Looking at Forest’s recent results, which before yesterday’s win against bottom-of-the-table Sheffield Wednesday saw them take just one point from seven games and score just two goals in that period, it’s clear that the arrival of a proven Championship forward like Grosicki would have been a boost.

The 32-year-old’s quality in the final third at this level is beyond doubt, having contributed to more than 50 goals across his three seasons in the second tier, and he would have been a welcome addition to Hughton’s squad.

However, West Brom’s decision to sack Bilic looks as though it could spell trouble for Forest and their hopes of landing him next month.

The Reds will have fancied their chances of securing a deal for the Albion outcast in January but with fresh hope for him at the Hawthorns, it seems more likely that Grosicki could stay put.