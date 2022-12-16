Opinion: Latest West Brom ownership development highlights long-term issues the club faces

It was revealed on Friday morning that West Brom’s current owners have rejected an offer to buy the club this season.

A US-based business investor offered £50 million to take over the club from Guochan Lai, which he refused.

This comes two years after an initial proposal for £100 million was previously rejected when the Baggies were competing in the Premier League.

That the offer has decreased in value at a time when football clubs are worth more than ever shows how far Albion have fallen.

Relegation back to the Championship in 2021 was met with a dire campaign in the second tier, in which the club failed to compete for promotion straight back.

This season has hardly gone much better, with Steve Bruce having left the team in the relegation zone before Carlos Corberan arrived to start steering things back in the right direction.

The financial reality at the Hawthorns was laid bare and the result of this failure to gain promotion could prove quite detrimental to their long-term health.

While new CEO Ron Gourlay has got the club to a stable position, and a minor profit is expected from the current financial year, the problem posed by the parachute payments mean promotion will be needed to maintain this level of current spending without outside investment.

That Lai has rejected such an investment shows his own long-term commitment to the club, despite a toxic atmosphere surrounding his ownership among the fan base.

There have been chants and protests at the Hawthorns this season against the owners, which still hasn’t seemingly put them off staying with the club.

It is true that the grass isn’t always greener, but another investor looking to come into the club does indicate that a more favourable owner may be waiting in the wings.

It was reported that MSD Holdings may be contacted over possible investment if promotion cannot be attained, but more loans would be a poor way for the club to go about earning money.

Interest rates are only getting higher, meaning the knock-on effect will cost the club money in the long-run, especially if it is invested as poorly as we’ve seen in recent years.

That would effectively be gambling the long-term health of the club on short-term success, immediately ramping up the pressure on Corberan.

This is no way for the club to be run, highlighting that perhaps the current ownership should cut and run before they dig themselves an even deeper hole.