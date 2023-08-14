Highlights Sunderland remain interested in signing Everton striker Tom Cannon on a full-time basis due to their lack of depth in the forward department.

Cannon's successful stint at Preston North End last season showcased his potential and why he has appeared for Everton's first team.

However, securing a deal for Cannon might be challenging for Sunderland as other clubs, including Preston, Sampdoria, and Stoke City, are also interested, and the price tag of £8m may be too high for Sunderland.

Sunderland remain interested in a deal for Everton striker Tom Cannon and have asked about taking him on a full-time basis, according to Alan Nixon.

Considering the Black Cats' lack of depth in the forward department, their surprise in the Toffees' youngster doesn't come as a massive surprise.

They may have the likes of Ross Stewart and Luis Hemir at their disposal - but the former remains out of action at this stage and the latter is still very inexperienced.

It could be argued that Cannon is inexperienced at a senior level too - but he thrived at Preston North End during the second half of last season and showed why he has appeared for the Toffees at a first-team level.

How could Tom Cannon fit into Sunderland's starting lineup?

Registering eight goals in 20 league games for the Lilywhites, he could fire Tony Mowbray's side into the promotion mix and you would back him to thrive if he's given a chance to shine because the Black Cats' boss has a good track record of developing young players.

Although the Wearside outfit have mainly operated with one up top under their current boss, he may not be afraid to play two up front and three at the back either. And a 4-2-2-2 system may also be an option with Amad Diallo no longer at the club.

This is reliant on Stewart remaining at the Stadium of Light though. If he doesn't and Cannon joins, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Mowbray stick with his 4-2-3-1 formation.

What could prevent Sunderland from securing a deal for Tom Cannon?

Journalist Nixon believes the Irishman will be allowed to seal a loan move to Preston North End this week.

Considering the forward has been at Deepdale before and thrived under Ryan Lowe, that has put the Lancashire side in a good position to secure him on loan.

Even if they miss out, there are others in the race including Sampdoria and Stoke City who are interested in a move for him. And the latter may be able to afford to recruit the Everton man following the sale of Jacob Brown to Luton Town.

Clubs who are interested in recruiting Cannon permanently are looking at an £8m deal - and that's probably too much for a Sunderland side that haven't made a big sale so far this summer.

Jack Clarke has attracted attention from Burnley but with fellow winger Wilson Odobert joining the Clarets from French side Troyes, he may no longer be of interest to Vincent Kompany's side who have also Manuel Benson at their disposal.

The Black Cats seem to be reluctant to cash in on Clarke so even if another side comes in for him, the ex-Tottenham Hotspur man may not move on.

Stewart's injury also means the Scotsman may not seal a departure, so at this stage, it would be difficult to see Cannon sealing a permanent switch to the Stadium of Light.

And with Preston offering the Toffees a lucrative package to take him on loan, the Black Cats may not be able to win the race for him regardless of whether they try and pursue him on a permanent or temporary deal.

If Mowbray's side can match the deal Preston are offering, that could give them a chance but the player may still pick Preston after enjoying success at Deepdale before.