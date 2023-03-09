Opinion: Latest Ryan Lowe comments on Preston North End transfer plans are a worrying sign for the future

It could be a long, painful summer for Preston North End supporters that is coming up later in 2023.

The Lilywhites are currently contesting their eight-straight Championship season in a row, and it looks like they will make it nine as they are rooted in the middle of the second tier standings.

Currently sitting in 12th position, PNE are eight points off the play-off places but it looks like there will be too many teams between them to go on a run and make it into the top six, whilst they are a whole 15 points off the relegation zone.

For the most part, PNE have been consistently in the middle of the pack since 2015 – some years were a close push for the play-offs under Alex Neil but for the budget they’ve had, they have been finishing as expected in the table.

PNE have never been free-spenders in the second tier and have always relied on the money of Trevor Hemmings to offset their yearly losses, with the size of their crowds and the money they bring in through commercial deals and other avenues perhaps one of the lowest in the division.

At times, Hemmings was generous with his seven-figure purchases, with Brad Potts, Emil Riis, Ben Whiteman and Ali McCann all arriving in the final few years of his ownership, but since his untimely passing in October 2021, there was always the sense that when the baton was passed down to his son, Craig, things could change.

There have been three transfer windows since the son of the successful businessman and horse racing mogul took over as chairman, yet only one player has arrived at Deepdale for a transfer fee.

That was Freddie Woodman from Newcastle United this past summer, with the other deals around that being free transfers – which include Ben Woodburn, Bambo Diaby and Robbie Brady – and also loan deals for the likes of Cameron Archer, Alvaro Fernandez and Tom Cannon.

And it looks like that way of thinking is set to continue, with Lowe’s latest comments regarding summer recruitment being that eyes are already being cast on potential free agents and players that will be available to take on loan – much in keeping with the last year-and-a-half.

That is potentially a worrying line from Lowe for PNE fans as it is unlikely that North End are going to be in the market for any players on a permanent basis that they could improve and then sell on for a decent fee, and it is more experience on free transfers and young and exciting individuals on a temporary basis that are going to be recruited.

There appears to be a certain amount of short-termism when it comes to building PNE’s squads under Lowe – just 14 senior players are contracted into next season and a few of those, such as Patrick Bauer and Dai Cornell, won’t be considered as starters, whilst another in Emil Riis will also be recovering from a serious knee injury.

This summer will require a number of players to come in at Deepdale, and if Lowe can’t get the targets he wants then he may have to supplement his options via young players from the under-21’s and under-18’s.

It’s no secret now following Peter Ridsdale’s comments to a supporters group last month that the club have a reduced budget from what they are used to – North End were only middle of the road anyway in terms of Championship finances and have been competing with clubs utilising parachute payments for years but taking money away from the previous budget is a step in the wrong direction.

PNE fans should therefore not be expecting permanent signings for transfer fees this summer, and whilst some clubs have done well and made the play-offs on a modest budget, it has still required a degree of transfer strategy and a manager with a true plan, it feels like North End are heading in the wrong direction rather than the right one.

Should North End get their hands on some of the more exciting potential free agents this summer then perhaps things will be more positive next season and Lowe’s favoured attacking style will come to fruition, but the latest vibes from his transfer comments are not really a good sign at all.