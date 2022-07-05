Opinion: Latest Preston North End player signing could be a win-win situation for all involved

Preston North End confirmed the signing of Robbie Brady as a free agent this week.

The Irishman struggled at Bournemouth and ultimately failed to make much of an impact as the Cherries earned promotion from the Championship last season.

However, there is already a clear signal of intent from both parties that this move is destined to work out far better for both Brady and PNE.

The club have done well to bring him into pre-season training from the get go, which is an issue that his former club struggled with.

Brady arrived at Bournemouth in October, with the campaign well under way at that stage.

This saw him constantly playing catch up in a bid to gain full match fitness.

With the campaign in full flow, it ended up being far too difficult for the 30-year old to find his way into the team.

But being with Ryan Lowe’s side from the beginning of preparations for the new campaign will be exactly what he needs to help gain full fitness.

And if he can get going again, then the Lilywhites will reap the benefits of a very talented player who can offer the team quite a lot.

Lowe’s side could use his versatility on the left flank, as he can slot in across that side as both a defender, an attacker or as a wing-back tasked with pulling duties at both ends.

He can also fill in in the middle of the pitch as both a centre midfielder or as a playmaker further up the pitch.

That kind of versatility can be invaluable.

Brady’s dead ball delivery is also superb, which is also a great weapon to have in a team’s arsenal over a season.

Of course, maintaining his fitness will be a big worry throughout the campaign as it has been a difficult few years on that front, including for the end of his time with Burnley.

But Preston may just be the perfect club for the player to get his career back on track.

If everything comes together, this may just end up being one of the shrewdest moves of the summer, with his Premier League experience not to be underrated either.