Opinion: Latest potential Huddersfield Town managerial appointment may be a risk too far

Huddersfield Town are reportedly closing in on the appointment of their latest manager.

Mark Fotheringham is set to be named as the latest man to take charge of the Terriers’ first team squad.

The 38-year old will be replacing Danny Schofield should he be officially named as the newest manager of the club.

Schofield only lasted 10 weeks and has left the side 23rd in the Championship table after a disastrous start to the campaign.

He oversaw one win from their first eight games, but Narcis Pelach did double that tally with a win over Cardiff City right before the international break.

That does leave Huddersfield still within touching distance of even the play-off places.

So while there is still so much left that can be achieved this season, another left-field appointment such as Fotheringham is going to raise a lot of eyebrows.

The decision to bring in Schofield backfired so spectacularly that there is naturally going to be an air of caution around the man next in the door.

The positive outlook of this development is that the club has taken far greater care and time in looking for the next first team manager, with Schofield installed as Carlos Corberan’s replacement immediately after the Spaniard departed, which proved to be a big mistake.

That the board has taken a step back and gone through a list of contenders does indicate that Fotheringham has been the most impressive candidate from their research.

However, this is still a huge risk for Huddersfield to take on a coach whose top level experience amounts to being an assistant with a struggling Bundesliga side.

Especially at Hertha Berlin, who are a well resourced club in Germany that has struggled against relegation in recent times.

The appointment of David Wagner and Carlos Corberan both came with their risks, but even their CVs up to that stage looked more convincing than Fotheringham’s does up to now.

That the team is also embroiled in a battle near the bottom of the Championship also shows there is a lot of work to be done to turn around last year’s play-off finalists.

The threat of relegation is very real despite last year’s success.

The confidence of this side must be on the floor after the last several weeks, and key players have either departed or have been unable to replicate last season’s good form.

This is a make or break stage of the season for Huddersfield as having to change manager again this campaign would be a total disaster.

While the club has taken a big risk before by bringing in unproven coaches, it does not mean it is an ironclad route to success and Fotheringham’s not done enough in his career to inspire confidence that this is the right appointment for Huddersfield.