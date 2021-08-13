Opinion: Latest James Garner/Man United news could actually be a blow for Nottingham Forest

For the duration of this summer, Nottingham Forest have been monitoring James Garner’s situation at Manchester United.

The 20-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at the City Ground, scoring four goals in 20 appearances for the Reds.

Having made such a positive impact at the City Ground last term, Forest are undoubtedly keen to land the midfielder’s services for another season.

As a result of Garner’s performances for Forest, though, many other clubs are taking notice. Stoke City, Derby County and Sheffield United are also said to be keen on loaning in the Manchester United youngster for the season.

But a new development has emerged in the saga, with Football Insider reporting that Garner has turned down the offer of a new deal at Old Trafford.

Garner’s contract at United does expire next summer but the club do have a one-year extension option. The midfielder, however, is said to have rejected a contract offer, placing his future in doubt/

Whilst this may initially be seen as a boost for Forest in their hopes of re-signing Garner, it could work out to be the very opposite.

If fresh terms cannot be agreed, then United are going to want to cash in on Garner for a price which isn’t likely to be in Forest’s range, particularly considering their lack of activity in the market so far this summer.

At 20 years old and having come through the ranks at one of the best academies in world football, Garner is an attractive proposition, and there is every chance of top-flight sides showing an interest if he is made available to sale.

Chris Hughton has spoken on numerous occasions about how grateful Forest are for United’s allowance to let them have Garner last season. It’s a relationship which they have been relying on this summer, and will continue to rely on as they look to persuade them into sending him back on loan to the City Ground.

If Garner moves clubs, they are back to square one in their hopes of doing so, and alternatives may have to be considered for what was a hugely important player from last season.