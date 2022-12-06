Opinion: Latest Coventry City saga could force key figure out of the exit door as interest swirls in his signature

Just when you think times are a changing at Coventry City, a curveball emerges which threatens to ruin the good work done by Mark Robins and his coaching staff so far this season.

Chaotic would be the best way to describe the Sky Blues’ start to the 2022-23 season – they couldn’t play at the CBS Arena for a number of weeks due to damage to their pitch from the Commonwealth Games and as a result, form on the pitch suffered.

We have seen though in the last two years how good Coventry are though at their best, and in the weeks leading up to the month-long break for the FIFA World Cup, the Midlands club were at the peak of their powers with four victories in a row.

In the relegation zone still at the end of October, Coventry entered the break sitting in 11th position, and with a takeover on the horizon from Doug King, everything looked to be rosy.

Enter Mike Ashley though, who despite saying that Coventry could remain in the CBS Arena after taking over ownership of their home stadium, has now reneged on his promise and will only let them stay if they agree to his new terms.

From what we know, that looks to be unlikely as of now as an eviction notice has been served to the club to vacate the premises, meaning that Coventry could be in a situation like 2013 and 2019 when they played at Northampton and Birmingham respectively.

The latest developments are certainly going to cause a strain behind the scenes, and it could not be good news when trying to keep hold of their highly-rated manager Mark Robins.

As Football League World exclusively revealed last week, Robins is at the top of the list for Coventry’s Championship rivals Queens Park Rangers when it comes to appointing a Michael Beale replacement, and they are willing to pay the necessary compensation to make it happen if he is keen.

Before this week, you would have had to imagine that Robins is very happy with his role at Coventry – he has been in his second stint with the club for over five years, won two promotions and has created a squad mixed with youth and experience that is right now playing as well as they ever have done.

But this is yet another behind-the-scenes issue that is not of Robins’ doing that he is going to have to deal with – will it be one too many?

When looking at it, QPR probably have as good a squad as Coventry and perhaps as many £10 million-plus players like Viktor Gyokeres, Callum O’Hare and Gustavo Hamer at the Sky Blues as you could put Chris Willock and Ilias Chair in that category.

Whatever happens, Robins is getting noticed from other clubs and Coventry risk losing arguably their most prized possession if their stadium situation is not sorted as soon as possible.