Manchester City assistant coach Enzo Maresca has been interviewed by Leicester City, according to Daily Record.

The Foxes are currently on the prowl for a permanent boss to take them forward following their relegation from the Premier League, with plenty of candidates believed to be under consideration.

With plenty of work to be done in the summer, with Youri Tielemans already leaving and a couple of key players potentially set to follow him through the exit door before the upcoming window closes, this is a challenging but exciting project for a manager.

Getting back to the Premier League at the first time of asking will be the new manager's key assignment and although some coaches would reject the job because of that, others would relish that pressure.

As a key figure at Man City, Maresca will be used to this pressure with expectations always remaining high at the Etihad Stadium.

Enzo Maresca's stance on the Leicester City job

The Daily Record believe the City coach is keen on the top job in the Midlands.

This is despite the fact he rejected an approach from Southampton who are in a similar situation to the Foxes, having been relegated from the top flight at the end of the 2022/23 season.

Even if he changes his mind on the Saints job, Russell Martin looks set to be appointed now, so his two remaining options could potentially be Celtic and Leicester.

If the latter were still in the top tier, they would probably be the favourites to secure his services but it remains to be seen what the 43-year-old would do if given the chance to join both.

Why could Saturday have boosted Leicester City's chances of appointing Enzo Maresca?

Last Saturday, City had the opportunity to complete the treble and it was arguably the biggest game in their recent history.

They may have secured some vital league wins during the latter stages of last term to overtake Arsenal, but they have already won the Premier League numerous times before.

They hadn't won a Champions League though - and it felt as though that was the missing piece in the jigsaw for Pep Guardiola, Maresca and the other coaching staff.

City have won the Community Shield, the Carabao Cup, the league and the FA Cup under Guardiola's stewardship, but a European trophy needed to be added to complete the set.

And thankfully for them, they were able to come out on top in the final last weekend, with a 1-0 victory over Inter Milan completing the treble and an excellent campaign.

Following Saturday's victory, Guardiola can leave the Etihad knowing he doesn't have unfinished business there and similar applies with Maresca.

Because the latter may feel he's done everything he can for City after guiding them to a European trophy win, that could boost Leicester's chances of persuading him to join the club.