Opinion: Landing 24-year-old would make Burnley serious title contenders

Burnley are pursuing a permanent move for Coventry City attacking midfielder Callum O’Hare, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon’s Patreon.

There were concerns over the Clarets’ prospects next season with the likes of Nick Pope, Ben Mee and James Tarkowski moving on, having been key players at Turf Moor for such a long period of time.

However, the additions of Luke McNally and Scott Twine will have built some optimism amongst the supporter base, that the club can return to the Premier League at the first time of asking under Vincent Kompany.

With Nathan Collins and Kevin Long still at the club, complimented by the additions of CJ Egan-Riley and Taylor Harwood-Bellis from Manchester City, the backline is looking fairly sturdy ahead of the new campaign.

Experienced heads like Ashley Westwood and Jack Cork should be able to have a positive impact with the step down a division, leaving the potency of their attacking contingent one of the main things left questionable ahead of a potential promotion push.

Adding Callum O’Hare to the likes of Twine, Dwight McNeil, Matej Vydra, Johann Gudmundsson and possibly Maxwel Cornet should he stay at the club, would be command a lot of respect in the second tier.

It is not going to be easy for Kompany to change the style of play from what Sean Dyche implemented over such a long period of time, but with personnel like that it will become a great deal easier.

O’Hare is a player who can have an enormous influence on games outside of contributing goals and assists with his pressing, dribbling ability and intelligent movement.

Quiz: 20 statements about former Burnley FC players – Are they true or false?

1 of 20 Chris Wood plays for the Australian national team True False

It would be a huge loss for Coventry City, and they would require a hefty fee to let him go, with two years remaining on his deal, but bringing him in would see Burnley announce themselves as a side who should be amongst the favourites to win the division next season.

Watford and Middlesbrough feel like standout contenders at the moment, with Norwich City in the mix due to their pedigree in years gone by, but the Clarets are taking shape very nicely and O’Hare could be their most important pick-up of the window, if they can get a deal over the line.