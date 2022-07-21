Opinion: Landing 22-year-old would throw Middlesbrough into automatic promotion contention

We brought you the exclusive that Middlesbrough are interested in pursuing Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo in this summer transfer window, as Boro look to assemble a squad capable of targeting automatic promotion under Chris Wilder.

Boro have been looking very light in the final third for the entirety of the window, and some would argue at the business end of last season too, with Josh Coburn and Duncan Watmore currently the most dangerous options available to Wilder.

Uche Ikpeazu and Chuba Akpom are still present at The Riverside, but if last season was anything to go by their days are numbered.

Semenyo had been threatening to show his true potential in the Championship for some time, and began to demonstrate his class for the Robins in 2021/22.

The Ghana international chipped in with 20 goal contributions in the second tier, eight goals and 12 assists, but from only 24 starts, just over half of the club’s league games, and for that reason it is no surprise to see high profile interest in his services this summer.

Boro stand out as probably the most likely club in the Championship to go toe-to-toe with the newly relegated teams, and bolstering their frontline with a player like Semenyo would increase their threat enormously.

The 22-year-old is an elite dribbler for the level, has improved his physicality in the last couple of seasons and has impressive vision with such a long time left to go in his development.

The 22-year-old suits Wilder’s 3-5-2 system very nicely as the more mobile striker to link play between the midfield and forward line.

With other forwards set to join the club before the window shuts, having Semenyo in place by the time the season starts would be a serious coup.

Burnley have made their presence known in this transfer window with the additions of Scott Twine, Josh Cullen and Ian Maatsen, and the three relegated clubs will be completely aware of how good Boro were in the FA Cup last season, adding Semenyo to their ranks could elevate them above the likes of the Clarets with the season around the corner.

Boro may have won promotion last term if their forward line was more potent, and it certainly will be with a fully firing Antoine Semenyo.