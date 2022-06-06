Opinion: Lack of activity at Blackburn Rovers could be costly this summer

Blackburn Rovers have had a 2022 to forget so far, with promotion to the Premier League slipping out of their fingers in timid fashion.

Tony Mowbray departed the club following the expiration of his contract despite being a fan favourite at Ewood Park.

Injuries to key players such as Ben Brereton Diaz saw the team’s form in the second half of the season wither away quietly as the team finished 8th in the Championship table.

Given where the team was in early January, competing for a top two place with Bournemouth and Fulham, it has been a supremely underwhelming last six months for the club.

With the likes of Darragh Lenihan and Ryan Nyambe also still yet to sign a new contract with the club, it is difficult not to feel a golden opportunity has come and gone for Blackburn.

A decision on a new manager has also yet to be made, with pre-season approaching closely over the horizon.

Uncertainty behind the scenes over the structure and direction of the club only serves to alienate fans and players alike.

That will make the new coach’s task even more difficult.

Then there is the interest surrounding Brereton Diaz, with the Chile international garnering transfer attention from Premier League clubs.

A great chance at promotion has been squandered and the total lack of urgency so far this summer does not suggest there is a rush to learn from the mistakes made this season.

A club with ambitions to be promoted would be acting so much more swiftly to get decisions made in an orderly manner so that business can be completed in time for pre-season training to start.

With the early start to next season, it is more imperative than ever to be extra proactive in the transfer market.

This is not how a club should be trying to compete with their rivals, especially in such a competitive field.

The next couple of weeks will be huge for the club, with decisions needed quickly to move past this poor start to 2022.