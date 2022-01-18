Opinion: La Liga side may yet be doing Blackburn Rovers a favour with striker transfer stance

In some ways, you feel those of a Blackburn Rovers persuasion will be keen for the transfer window to close as soon as possible.

Admittedly, Rovers are making some strong moves in the window with the signings of the likes of Deyovaisio Zeefuik and Dilan Markanday, who could be key in the club’s push for promotion over the coming months.

However, the close of the window will also end the pressure there is on the Ewood Park club to hold off interest in a number of their key players, and perhaps none more so than Ben Brereton Diaz.

With 20 league goals already this season, and his remarkable emergence on the international scene with Chile, it is no surprise that the striker has been linked with a number of clubs in the past few weeks.

Now though, it seems that the chances of Brereton Diaz heading for pastures new this month, may have been reduced somewhat.

Over the weekend, it was reported that La Liga side Sevilla, who are said to be interested in the 22-year-old, are willing to wait until he is available to sign on a free, before making their move to sign the Blackburn man.

In some ways, that may be a blow for Blackburn, since losing a player of Brereton Diaz’s form and notability for free, would be a blow from a financial sense, as well as a footballing one.

It could be argued however, that Sevilla taking such a stance when it comes to the future of Brereton Diaz, could still be seen as something of a boost for Blackburn.

For starters, with Rovers holding the option to extend his contract by a further 12 months, Sevilla will surely have to wait until next January before they can sign the striker for free on a pre-contract agreement.

That of course, would help the Ewood Park club in terms of retaining his services until the end of this season, which given his form during the campaign so far, will be a big boost to their hopes of winning promotion back to the Premier League this season.

Beyond that, it would also buy Rovers some useful time when it comes to deciding the 22-year-old’s future.

If Sevilla are not going to move for Brereton Diaz until they can secure a deal for free next January, then that gives Blackburn 12 more months from now, to try and secure a new contract for the Chilean, that would ensure the Spanish side are not able to sign him for free this time next year.

Indeed, securing a new deal for Brereton Diaz, will be made easier if Rovers win promotion this season – given the financial rewards that brings with it – and, as has already been mentioned, keeping the striker will boost their chances of securing a return to the top-flight of English football, in what could be a rather profitable cycle for Blackburn.

Given Brereton Diaz’s contract situation and importance to Rovers mean he is unlikely to be cheap this month, or potentially even the summer, means you can understand why Sevilla may want to wait until he is available to sign for free before making their move.

It seems however, that that could yet be a rather beneficial stance, for Blackburn themselves.