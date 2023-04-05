Burnley supporters may need to get used to a reality in which Vincent Kompany is linked with top jobs on a semi-consistent basis.

Could Kompany be the next Leicester manager?

The departure of Brendan Rodgers from Leicester City has been the latest managerial vacancy to see Kompany’s name potentially attached.

At first he was touted as a potential successor to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City — which we are still surely a few years away from — and then he was recently linked with potentially replacing Antonio Conte following his exit from Tottenham.

A move to Spurs would be a big step up for someone of Kompany’s experience, but would certainly be an exciting challenge.

However, replacing Rodgers at the King Power Stadium is a move that the Belgian is best off avoiding for the time being.

Kompany has built an exciting project at Burnley and the team is now on the cusp of promotion straight back to the top flight on the first attempt.

Burnley have run away with the Championship and will secure a league title triumph as long as they avoid a huge collapse in the closing weeks of the season.

A brighter future at Burnley?

Meanwhile, Leicester are currently fighting for their survival in the Premier League with the team sitting 19th in the table, two points adrift of safety with just 10 games remaining.

Making a substantial impact on the squad at this stage of the campaign would be a supremely difficult task for Kompany if he departed mid-season and he would risk ending up back in the Championship and potentially with a damaged reputation.

The risk of jumping ship is far too great, especially with how well everything is going at Burnley.

Rocking the boat would be a huge mistake.

Establishing the Clarets back in the premiere division would be a much more rewarding task for Kompany and would really elevate himself in the English game as a manager.

His history as a player will always make him a potential target for clubs, but patience could be a virtue for the 36-year old.

Even a position such as Tottenham could prove a poisoned chalice.

Burnley supporters may feel frustrated that their manager’s future is constantly being called into question but they should realistically have nothing to fear.

Kompany would be foolish to walk away from what he has built in Lancashire, the project still has plenty of potential left to consider abandoning it now.