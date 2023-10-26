Highlights Leicester City saw a number of big-name players leave during the summer transfer window after their relegation from the Premier League.

Despite the departures, Leicester City has been boosted by the retention of midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who has been impressive this season.

While Dewsbury-Hall has been linked with a move to Premier League clubs like Liverpool and Fulham, recent comments suggest he intends to stay and help Leicester City regain promotion.

It was not overly surprising to see something of an exodus from Leicester City during this summer's transfer window.

With the club having suffered a relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season, that few had expected at the start of that campaign, a number of the Foxes big name, top-flight level players departed the King Power Stadium during the period in which the market was open.

Indeed, a total of 13 members of the Foxes first-team squad would depart over the course of the summer, including the likes of James Maddison, Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes.

However, the club were nonetheless boosted by some of those they were able to retain for their quest for a swift return to the Premier League this season.

One of those who has remained at The King Power Stadium to play a key role for the club during what has been a hugely encouraging start to the campaign, is Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

The exciting midfielder was one of the brighter points for Leicester during their relegation last season, and has carried that on into the current campaign.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall league record for Leicester - stats from Transfermarkt Season Divison Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 Championship 13 5 5 2022/23 Premier League 31 2 2 2021/22 Premier League 28 1 2 As of 25th October 2023

But with that leading to some inevitable speculation ahead of the January transfer window, there may be some concern among those of a Leicester persuasion, about the future of Dewsbury-Hall.

Who has been linked with a move for Dewsbury-Hall?

Having shown plenty of promise in the Premier League last season, Dewsbury-Hall has become a key man in Leicester's push for promotion this time around, with five goals and five assists in 13 league games since the start of the campaign.

Meanwhile, at 25-years-old, the midfielder has plenty of time left in his career to become a major asset at the very top level.

Consequently, it is perhaps no surprise that Premier League sides such as Liverpool and Fulham have recently been credited with an interest in Dewsbury-Hall.

Given both of those clubs would be able to immediately offer top-flight football to Dewsbury-Hall, and potentially the chance to challenge for trophies as well, those links could therefore be a concern for those of a Leicester City persuasion.

However, judging by the latest comments from Dewsbury-Hall, it seems as though the Leicester man has no intention of going anywhere, anytime soon.

What could Dewsbury-Hall's latest claims mean for Leicester?

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports after his corner set-up Justin James to score the only goal of the game Leicester's 1-0 win over Sunderland - their 12th in 13 league games this season - Dewsbury-Hall did seem to make his plans clear for this season.

The midfielder admitted that he feels as though he has a point to prove this season, following the Foxes' relegation in the previous campaign.

As well as that, the 25-year-old was also keen to point out that as a Leicester fan, he is desperate to get the club back to where he feels they belong, in the Premier League, insisting he wants to do all he can to help the club back to that level.

Consequently, it seems the best way for Dewsbury-Hall to do that is to see out this campaign with Leicester at the very least, and help them back into the top-flight of English football.

Indeed, his affection for the club, and the fact that he was also quick to admit he is loving life at the club under manager Enzo Maresca, also means that is something he ought to be more than happy to do over the coming months.

So with that in mind, it seems that regardless of whatever links might emerge in the next few weeks, there appears to be little for Leicester City fans to worry about with regards to the future of Dewsbury-Hall, as the January transfer window moves ever closer.