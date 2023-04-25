Blackburn Rovers are one of three Championship sides to have taken an interest in Brighton attacking midfielder Andrew Moran, according to the Daily Mail.

Stoke City and Swansea are the other two teams believed to be in the race - and the former may have an advantage in this battle to sign him considering they know they will be in the second tier next season.

That will allow them to fully focus on targets for their current division rather than potential additions for both the Premier League and the second tier, with Blackburn and Swansea needing to look at both considering they are in with a shout of reaching the play-offs.

The Potters have also been promising at times during the second half of this season, securing an excellent 5-1 away win at Sunderland and even impressing away at Middlesbrough as they were able to claim a point at the Riverside.

Alex Neil's side have shown that they aren't afraid to use the loan market - and may dip into it again to try and sign Moran.

Swansea, meanwhile, will be desperate to get themselves back to the top flight next season if they don't go up at the end of this term and that makes them an attractive destination too.

But two key factors could work in Rovers' favour as they potentially look to beat others to the Irishman's signature.

Brighton and Blackburn's existing relationship

Both Reda Khadra and Jan Paul van Hecke thrived at Ewood Park under Tony Mowbray last season and with this in mind, you feel Brighton and Blackburn's relationship would have only been strengthened.

Khadra's failed spell at Sheffield United earlier this term reinforces how the attacker was valued and treasured by Rovers who managed to get a lot out of him.

Van Hecke, meanwhile, is now part of the Seagulls' first team and without that temporary spell in Lancashire, you feel he wouldn't have been deemed ready to make this step up.

Considering how highly Moran seems to be rated on the south coast, Brighton will want to see the 19-year-old go somewhere where he's likely to thrive and Rovers have shown that they can look after loan players well.

That could put them ahead of other sides in this race.

Giving youth a chance

When former boss Mowbray left the club last year, it was unclear whether their youngsters would be given just as much of a chance to shine during this term and beyond.

But Jon Dahl Tomasson hasn't been afraid to throw young players in, with Adam Wharton emerging as a real asset for the senior team this term, Ashley Phillips appearing at a senior level and others including Harry Leonard also being given the opportunity to prove their worth.

With this in mind, Brighton can be assured that if Moran is good enough, he will be given the chance to shine in Lancashire if he links up with Tomasson's side.

The teenager's ability to be prolific in front of goal, scoring seven goals and recording six assists in 17 Premier League 2 appearances, will certainly be useful for a team who look set to lose Ben Brereton Diaz this summer.