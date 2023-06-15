Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson is currently a target for Reading, according to Football Insider.

However, the Royals aren't alone in this race, with Aberdeen believed to be in pole position to secure his services ahead of Scottish Premiership rivals Celtic and Rangers.

Clarkson spent last season on loan at Pittodrie and was a success there, recording six goals and nine assists in 38 competitive appearances.

That is an impressive record and it has helped the young midfielder to put his underwhelming temporary spell at Blackburn Rovers behind him.

Do Reading need a midfielder?

The Royals don't just need one midfielder - they need a whole rebuild in this department.

Tyrese Fornah, Jeff Hendrick and Mamadou Loum have all returned to their parent clubs and although the former was previously open to staying, it remains to be seen whether his stance has changed.

And it would be difficult to see the Berkshire outfit wanting to bring him in for the long term unless he's available for a nominal fee.

Reading would also need to pay a transfer fee for Clarkson unless Liverpool let him go for free or on loan, with the latter potentially more likely considering the League One side's limited budget this summer.

In terms of the other midfielders the Royals have, they do have Jay Senga and Michael Craig at their disposal, but both are still very inexperienced. Dejan Tetek has been released - and that's left the club with even fewer options in this area.

This is why a move for Clarkson would be ideal and although Aberdeen may be leading the race, it seems as though the Royals are ready to pounce.

What could scupper a Reading move for Leighton Clarkson?

Unfortunately, the Berkshire outfit are yet to appoint a new manager but that could be the least of their problems at this point.

However, having a manager in place will be important because it would be difficult to see any player coming to the SCL Stadium unless they have the opportunity to speak to the new boss.

Any potential signing will want to know who they are playing for and what their role will be in the team.

Head of Football Operations Mark Bowen may have a big say on recruitment this summer, but he can only do so much to persuade a player to sign on the dotted line.

Until they have a new manager in place and confirmed, they may not be able to ramp up talks with Clarkson and that could allow Aberdeen and others to secure an agreement in the meantime.

There's also speculation about what's happening off the pitch in Berkshire, which could potentially scupper a move for both a new manager and new players.