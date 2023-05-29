Sheffield United are weighing up a move for Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O'Brien ahead of the summer window, according to yesterday's report from Alan Nixon.

The 24-year-old hasn't managed to keep his status as an important first-teamer at the City Ground, starting the campaign as a part of Steve Cooper's first-team plans but ending the campaign on loan at Wayne Rooney's DC United.

With this, it remains to be seen whether he remains with the East Midlands outfit and has the chance to impress at his parent club during the 2023/24 campaign or is moved on.

Orel Mangala and Ryan Yates are just two players that could be ahead of him in the pecking order next season, depending on where Cooper decides to play O'Brien.

And the Welshman also has other options at his disposal, not forgetting that he has the chance to strengthen his squad further when the summer transfer window opens.

What is Nottingham Forest's stance on Lewis O'Brien?

Reporter Nixon believes Forest are open to both selling him and loaning him out, giving the Blades the opportunity to pursue either type of deal.

With the player "likely" to be surplus to requirements, it remains to be seen how much money they can generate for him.

Although his contract length remains undisclosed, the midfielder only signed for the club last summer so he should have plenty of time left on his deal.

That could allow the Reds to charge a sizeable fee for the 24-year-old - not ideal for the Blades who only have a limited transfer budget to work with as things stand.

How could Sheffield United get a permanent deal over the line?

Forest signed O'Brien and Harry Toffolo for a combined £10m - and it wouldn't be a surprise if the Reds try and sell just the former for that sort of fee.

That would probably force United out of the race unless they are taken or receive extra financial backing - because they may only be able to spend around £20m this summer.

However, there are a couple of key factors that could push his price tag down.

Firstly, he probably hasn't played enough to generate a huge amount of interest in his signature, with much of his game time this term coming in the United States.

Forest's willingness to sell him is another factor but the most important factor that could allow the Blades to strike a cheap deal is the player's stance.

If O'Brien is keen to push for a permanent exit and wants to force a move, Forest may look for a quick sale and with the 24-year-old not the subject of reported interest from many other teams, that could provide Paul Heckingbottom's side with the chance to move quickly for them.

It wouldn't be a surprise if the ex-Huddersfield Town man did try and push for a permanent move - because he was allowed to go out on loan this year and hasn't been given a whole season to shine at the City Ground.