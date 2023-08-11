Middlesbrough are one of the teams interested in striking an agreement for West Ham midfielder Flynn Downes, according to yesterday's report from Football Insider.

With James Ward-Prowse seemingly on his way to the London Stadium, this could allow Downes to make either a permanent or temporary switch away from the English capital.

There isn't a shortage of teams in the race for the former Swansea City man, with Crystal Palace, Leeds United and Southampton also believed to be interested in securing the midfielder's signature.

Although Palace are a Premier League team and could potentially have a key advantage in this race because of this, the Saints may also be in a good position to get a deal over the line considering Russell Martin is their manager.

Downes developed well under Martin during their time together at the Swansea.com Stadium.

All of these factors may make it difficult for Boro to get a deal over the line for the ex-Ipswich Town man, but they are also an attractive club to go to considering they are likely to be in the promotion mix this term.

Do Middlesbrough need another midfielder?

Dan Barlaser, Hayden Hackney, Jonny Howson and Matt Crooks are all available as options at this point and that's a real positive considering all are good options with a variety of different traits to have in the Championship.

Barlaser shone for Rotherham United before his switch to the Riverside, Hackney has developed into a crucial first-teamer, Howson is a very experienced player at this level and Crooks can be an asset both defensively and in the final third with his stature and physicality.

Crooks is able to operate in a more advanced position though and this is why another deep midfield player could be required before the transfer window ends.

Downes could be utilised to fill that hole but one potential issue could prevent Michael Carrick's side from sealing an agreement for the West Ham player, aside from the fact they face competition from others.

What could prevent Middlesbrough from signing Flynn Downes?

The finances involved in getting a deal sealed may prove to be a real barrier for Boro, even though they cashed in on Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier last summer.

They need to address their left-back and forward departments by bringing in starters in these positions and that could prove to be expensive, so they may not be able to recruit Downes as well as the two others they require.

The Irons do have the license to send the player out on loan and not risk losing him for free anytime soon considering his contract doesn't expire until 2027.

But considering they spent £12m on him and the current competition for his signature, David Moyes' side could decide to charge a significant loan fee for the 24-year-old.

With this, Boro may not even be able to afford a temporary agreement for the midfielder, especially with other teams including Palace and the Saints likely to be able to pay both a bigger loan fee and a higher proportion of his wages.

The latter may have been relegated, but Tino Livramento's sale and Ward-Prowse's exit will generate a decent amount of money for them.