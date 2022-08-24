Opinion: Kane Smith could be signing of the season at Stevenage

Stevenage currently sit joint-top of League Two with four wins from five, with manager Steve Evans putting his EFL pedigree to great effect thus far.

A raft of 12 new signings have arrived at the Lamex Stadium so far, none less significant than the wing-backs Max Clark and Kane Smith.

Clark is an experienced pro at this level and arrives with rare European experience too, having supplemented his 64 appearances in League Two with 46 Eredivisie games over two years at Vitesse Arnhem, where he averaged a goal contribution every five games from left back. After a difficult spell with Rochdale, it appears he is back to his best.

It is no surprise that the Hull City academy graduated has thrived for a Stevenage side tipped for success this year, and Evans’ 3 at-the-back system has allowed Clark to be incredibly successful going forward thus far this year.

The more surprising success story, however, is arguably to be found on the other side of the pitch.

At 26, Kane Smith joined up from Boreham Wood on a free transfer after finding himself on the shortlists of many Football League clubs following Boreham Wood’s stunning run to the Fifth Round of the FA Cup where they fell to Everton.

Smith stressed the importance of moving somewhere close to home upon signing for the club, with Stevenage just a short drive north up the M1, and by all accounts he has indeed settled in spectacularly.

Smith developed a real penchant for long-range goals from right-back at Boreham Wood and has continued that trend at his new club with a lovely right-footed volley to open the scoring against Carlisle last weekend. He then laid on a fantastic cross to his team-mate on the other side, the aforementioned Max Clark, to seal the victory.

It’s clear that his defensive work needs some attention. Smith stands at 5 foot 9 allowing him to be exposed in the air and also hasn’t quite adjusted to the league defensively, with his poor positioning leaving him caught in two minds and his lack of height leading to a back post header by Kristian Dennis for Carlisle’s goal. However, Steve Evans’ tactical shape ordinarily is designed to accentuate Smith’s strengthens and hide some of his weaknesses, and his three centre-backs were AWOL for that cross in particular.

Stevenage stalwart Luther James-Wildin may find himself somewhat frustrated at having been displaced by the new signing, but despite his error Smith’s form makes him simply undroppable at right-wing-back for the moment.

Wildin is two years younger than his team-mate but boasts almost 150 appearances for Boro, and is seen as a more solid defensive choice should that be necessary.

However, we have seen from the likes of Jamie Vardy, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio that when it comes to development of non-league players, there are more factors to be accounted for than just age – in these cases, physical attributes stood out and were honed by a higher level of competition and training to make the trio into Premier League stars.

Despite being 26 and ostensibly well into his career, Kane Smith has the raw attributes to operate as a flying full-back potentially at a higher level than League Two, as his form so far this season shows.

For now, though, he and Clark are certainly in the conversation for the most in-form duo in the EFL in the moment, which can only be good news for Stevenage fans.