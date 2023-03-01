Opinion: Jon Dahl Tomasson and his squad have done Blackburn Rovers’ board a massive favour in the last month

It is probably fair to say that in the end, the month of February could not have gone much better on the pitch for Blackburn Rovers.

Starting the month with a goalless draw at home to Wigan Athletic, Rovers then followed that up with creditable 1-1 draws away at play-off rivals Watford and West Brom.

After that though, is where the momentum has really started to build, with three straight wins over Swansea, Blackpool and QPR – each one more convincing than the last – lifting them back up to fourth in the Championship table, well in with a shot of claiming a top six spot.

The month then culminated in spectacular style on Tuesday night, as an outstanding and deserved 2-1 win away at Premier League Leicester City secured the club’s place in the Quarter Finals of the FA Cup for the first time since 2015.

As a result, the mood and belief around the club is now a remarkably positive one, in what feels like a huge difference from what it was, coming out of January and into February.

It is unlikely to be any secret by now, that the January transfer window ended in somewhat farcical circumstances for Blackburn, as a late submission of certain paperwork saw the club fail to complete the loan signing of Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O’Brien, with the EFL blocking his registration.

The result of an appeal made by Rovers over the collapse of that move for the 24-year-old, is still to be made public.

Even if the Ewood Park club had managed to get that deal done for O’Brien, there would still have been a sense they had left themselves short, after missing out on a centre forward, despite being linked with so many, to fill the void left by Leicester loanee George Hirst after he had been recalled by his parent club.

That had led to a feeling among supporters of the club, that by failing to get those two deals done, the board charged with overseeing recruitment, had squandered a major opportunity to give the club a chance of sealing a spot in the Championship play-offs, and with at a shot at promotion, by not giving head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson the squad needed to do that.

Are these 20 Blackburn Rovers facts real or fake?

1 of 20 Blackburn Rovers were formed in 1875? Real Fake

Given it appeared that it was only those two signings of a central midfielder and centre forward that were seemingly needed to do that, it would have led to plenty of pressure, and some major questions for the likes of DofF Gregg Broughton – who to his credit came out to take full responsibility for the transfer window – and CEO Steve Waggott had results gone in the opposite way to what they have in recent weeks, which could have all but ended those promotion dreams.

With that in mind, it does feel as though Tomasson, in putting together a set-up, mentality and starting XI to get those results in spite of that, has come up good for his superiors, with several members of his squad standing up to be counted as well.

In the absence of a new striker signing, and with their two top scorers, Ben Brereton-Diaz and Bradley Dack both out injured, Rovers’ other attackers have come to the fore, with Tyrhys Dolan, Sam Gallagher and Sam Szmodics all ending their wait for a goal in the calendar year with two each in the last three games, to help the club to big wins in the league and cup.

Meanwhile, club captain Lewis Travis has rediscovered his best form in the past few weeks, to perfectly embody the enforcer role in the centre of the park that O’Brien would no doubt have bee tasked with filling, had his move to Ewood Park gone through.

It should be noted that the one signing Rovers did get over the line in January, Huddersfield Town loanee Sorba Thomas, has impressed during his time at the club so far, looking sharp with his performances, and making his mark with an excellent assist for Dolan’s winner against Blackpool.

That is something that does at least suggest that when they can get the deals done, they are capable of getting things right, which has also been backed up in recent weeks by some of those brought in during the summer, such as Szmodics, and the defensive duo of Callum Brittain and Dom Hyam.

The performances of those signings, do therefore give something of a welcome boost to the reputation of those overseeing recruitment, by serving as a reminder they have got things right this season.

With all that in mind, it seems that at a time when the club needed them to most this season, Tomasson and his players have found a way to stand up and deliver in a truly emphatic way, for the good of everyone connected with Blackburn Rovers.