Opinion: John Eustace claim about Arsenal loanee could do Birmingham City a future favour

He hasn’t been there for long, but it seems Auston Trusty is already making quite an impression at Birmingham City.

Speaking about the centre back earlier this week, Blues head coach John Eustace was quick to heap praise on Trusty, claiming there is no reason he cannot go onto play in the Premier League for Arsenal.

With the 24-year-old having joined Birmingham on loan from the Gunners – for who he has yet to make his first-team debut – back in the summer transfer window, he has been an ever present for Eustace’s side in the Championship this season.

During that time, Trusty has clearly impressed, hence Eustace’s comments on his potential to play in the top-flight of English football, and while that may make it harder for Birmingham to secure another deal for the centre back beyond the end of the current campaign, it could still have some benefits for the Championship club.

If Trusty is able to build on his loan spell with Birmingham this season by going on to feature for Arsenal in the 2023/24 campaign, then clubs will no doubt take notice of the part that loan spell has had to play in his development to that stage where he is ready to play in the Premier League.

Having featured so regularly for Birmingham, the experience that Trusty is gaining in English football with this stint at St Andrew’s, will have been key in putting him in a position to potentially compete for a place in Mikel Arteta’s side in the future.

That in turn, would likely provide yet more motivation for clubs in the top-flight to agree to send players on loan to the Blues, considering the important part such an experience could play in progressing their careers.

As a result of that, the opportunities for Birmingham to secure the services of high quality players with the ability to make a similar sort of impact to Trusty, could increase even further.

Indeed, knowing that they will be given the chance to play first-team football, that every young player surely wants, means that Birmingham could also prove to be an appealing destination for those individuals who are looking for a loan move in order to take the next step in their careers.

Beyond that, the fact that Eustace is making these sorts of comments about Trusty, also shows to these players that they will have the right backing if they move to St Andrew’s, providing they approach the move in the right way.

That too should give them confidence about such a deal should the opportunity to make the move arise, which in turn could lead to some exciting prospects for Blues fans to watch at St Andrew’s.

It seems therefore, that while Eustace may believe that Trusty’s form means the old cliche about not catching feelings for loan players is something those at Birmingham could soon be reminded of, there could still be plenty of positives to come from this loan, even once it has come to an end.