Birmingham City midfielder Jobe Bellingham watched Sunderland's first-leg play-off clash against Luton Town on Sunday evening, according to several outlets including The Athletic.

This appearance has only increased speculation about the 17-year-old's future, with the teenager being linked with a move to the Stadium of Light on a couple of occasions before.

Last season, it was revealed that Bellingham and his family had been invited to Wearside as they explored a move for him.

And the talented youngster has been linked to the Black Cats once again this month, with the Daily Mail believing that it could cost Tony Mowbray's side around just £300,000 to lure him away from St Andrew's.

Would it be tempting to leave Birmingham City?

Considering Blues have spent much of the past five years down the bottom end of the Championship, fighting relegation on numerous occasions, you could understand it if Bellingham wanted to move to a club who are likely to be competing at the top end of the Championship next season (if the Black Cats aren't promoted!).

He's not certain to be one of the first names on the teamsheet next season either, considering Jordan James, Alfie Chang and new signings are likely to be competing with him for a starting spot in the middle of the park.

The 17-year-old could potentially win more game time elsewhere - and a change of location may even help him to take his game to the next level because he will be removed from his comfort zone.

However, there are reasons why he should turn down a potential move to the Stadium of Light too.

Why should Jobe Bellingham turn down Sunderland?

The Black Cats are another side who have some talented youngsters at their disposal, including Dan Neil and Pierre Ekwah.

Ekwah only moved to Wearside in January - but he looked very classy against Luton and with this in mind - it could be difficult for Bellingham to win a starting spot.

The former may play in a deeper role than the latter - but that could still affect the 17-year-old's chances of starting regularly because Ekwah would be taking up a midfield spot.

Bellingham could potentially start in an advanced midfield role, but Mowbray may decide against throwing him in straight away because it would be a tall order for the 17-year-old to replace a player of Amad Diallo's calibre.

Edouard Michut may also make his move from PSG permanent, with Abdoullah Ba, Jay Matete and Corry Evans likely to be challenging for a starting spot next season as well.

And Chris Rigg looks set to become an important part of the first team sooner rather than later, if he isn't poached by a bigger side.

With all of these options in mind, Bellingham may find game time hard to come by at the Stadium of Light and that isn't ideal for a player who needs to prioritise minutes on the pitch if he is to make the move away from St Andrew's this summer.

If he isn't prioritising game time, there's no point in him moving on.