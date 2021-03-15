Opinion: It’s very unlikely, but recently sacked boss would be a perfect for Birmingham City as Karanka’s replacement

Aitor Karanka’s Birmingham City side currently sit perilously above the Championship drop zone having won just twice in their last 10 games.

The Blues were on the end of another heavy defeat this weekend as they went down 3-0 at home to Bristol City.

Since Saturdays result mounting pressure has been put on head coach Karanka as it appears his time is up at St. Andrews after just eight months in charge of the club.

If the Spaniard is to leave, as BBC Sport are reporting, this will be Birmingham’s sixth permenant manager in just four seasons.

Managers are under more pressure than they ever have been in the world of football to get results, but Birmingham’s turnover is damning.

A side who were playing in the Premier League as recently as the 2010/11 should be looking to reach those heights once more and the best way to do this is with stability, something they have struggled with season after season.

Stability starts with your manager and it is vital that whatever appointment Birmingham make, if Karanka is to leave the club, must be the right one. The Blues need a strong character to take charge and preferably someone with experience in bringing teams up in the lower leagues. Look no further than former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder.

Wilder was relieved of his duties by The Blades last week as they languished at the bottom of the Premier League table almost certainly heading for relegation. It’s easy to point the finger at the manager when your side has secured just 14 points all season but anyone with a football brain knows Wilder has quality in abundance.

The 53-year-old took charge of Sheffield United back in 2016, when they were applying their trade in League One. In just his first season he ensured they were League One Champions, securing 100 points in the process, a club record.

In just three seasons Wilder had taken The Blades from League One to the Premier League, that’s some going.

Everybody knows just how tough the lower leagues are to fight your way out of and to earn two promotions in three years is an achievement any way you look at it. Wilder clearly has the grit and tactical sense to be able to battle his way out of the toughest of leagues.

Wilder would be the perfect fit for a struggling Birmingham side due to his demands. He doesn’t need the best players in the league to earn results – he proved that at Sheffield United. His ethos relies on everybody putting in 100% for their teammates and that’s how they will grind out results. This is something Birmingham could desperately do with right now. They don’t have the strongest squad but Wilder thrives in these situations.

A few other managers have already put themselves in the frame to potentially take over the hot seat at St. Andrews but if Birmingham are to really turn their fortunes around they have to be ambitious. Wilder clearly has a pedigree beyond the Championship level but given the right project and some much-needed backing from the owners he could be tempted.

Ensuring that the fans are on side with a new managerial appointment is just as important as bringing in the right manager, if the fans don’t back them it’s going to be a tricky job from the outset.

Appointing Wilder would show clear ambition and a drive to really push this club forward once more, something that all Blues fans would get behind.