Ipswich Town have been the major success story of the first part of the new Championship season.

The Tractor Boys enjoyed promotion from League One last year, earning 98 points in an impressive campaign that earned them second in the table.

The Suffolk outfit have taken no time to adapt to the higher level of the second division, quickly climbing their way into a comfortable second place position.

Ipswich are now in the fight for automatic promotion to the Premier League, seemingly being the only side capable of competing against the recently relegated trio of Leicester City, Leeds United and Southampton.

It is still only the early stages of the campaign, but a six point gap to third and a game in hand does reflect extremely well on their standing in the division.

What could prevent Ipswich Town promotion this season?

One major stumbling block that their success may create is a demand for their important manager.

McKenna has spent nearly two years at the helm at Portman Road, having taken over in December 2021 after his departure as a coach at Manchester United.

He worked under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford, alongside Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick, as the team competed for major silverware both domestically and in Europe.

This has proven a great learning ground, with both McKenna and Carrick now thriving.

The Ipswich boss could even attract potential interest from the Premier League, or even abroad, given how well he has done with the Tractor Boys.

Crystal Palace have already been linked with potentially bringing him in as a long-term successor to Roy Hodgson once the 76-year-old finally calls it a day on his career.

And an asking price of £4 million has been set by Ipswich, which could prove a tempting figure for clubs like the Eagles.

Given the money of the Premier League, £4 million may not prove all that much in the grand scheme of things.

If a club of their size comes calling this season, it will be a big decision for McKenna to have to make.

Their best hope would be that the coach commits to fighting for promotion with the club, but he could just as easily take the short cut and work his way to another team instead.

Can Ipswich Town gain promotion?

Ipswich can take solace in the fact that the club has built a strong position in the table, this could encourage McKenna to remain with the team in the long run.

Earning promotion would be a huge achievement for everyone involved, and would make them legends of the Suffolk outfit.

It would be a great accomplishment that would look fantastic on McKenna’s CV, which could also embolden him to remain at Portman Road.

And the East Anglian club certainly stands a good chance of earning their spot back in the top flight.

It is only 12 games, but they are the real deal and deserve their position in the table.

They have also proven their consistency by earning 98 points last year in the third tier.

It is something fans must already be getting excited about.