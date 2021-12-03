Opinion: It’s time West Brom strengthened their interest in Newcastle United player

West Brom have emerged as an interested party in Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle, as per a report from Mike McGrath of The Daily Telegraph.

The report states that Nottingham Forest are expected to challenge the Baggies to the signature of the 32-year-old.

Gayle has accumulated just 20 minutes of Premier League football this season, and with the direction that the Magpies are heading in, it is unlikely that he will be a part of their future plans.

The 32-year-old enjoyed a very prolific spell with the Baggies during the 2018/19 campaign, with Gayle netting 24 times and registering eight assists in 41 games.

Gayle still has a lot to offer, and he would be a real coup if a Championship club were to bring him during January.

The Baggies are reportedly interested in former Barnsley striker Daryl Dike, but that could prove to be a deal that is too expensive for Valerien Ismael’s side to secure.

Gayle still possesses the pace and energy to cause problems when operating on the shoulder of the last defender, whilst having the intelligence to hold his runs.

He is also a technically gifted forward who can create opportunities in the attacking third, which would be particularly useful at West Brom with the sheer amount of attacking talents already at the club.

Gayle would also benefit from the creativity of Alex Mowatt, whilst the likes of Karlan Grant, Callum Robinson and Grady Diangana, all have the ability to present him constantly with chances.

He is also a player that the West Brom faithful grew very fond of during his time at The Hawthorns, meaning that it would be a move that could satisfy the team, the manager and the support.

Gayle’s relentless energy means that he is also an excellent presser, which will suit Ismael’s high-pressing style of football, which will in turn help the Baggies region possession quicker.

Despite being 32 years of age, Gayle has a lot more left in his locker and is likely to be a real asset back at Championship level.

The Baggies would be an ideal destination for Gayle and could be a real mood booster around The Hawthorns.