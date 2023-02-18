Opinion: It’s perhaps time for Birmingham City to consider parting ways with veteran player this summer

Birmingham City have been a Championship club for 12 seasons in a row now, and bar the 2011-12 campaign they have not had a shot at the promotion play-offs, with the rest of their years spent being a mid-table to bottom half club.

There has been the odd flirtation with relegation as well – who can forget Paul Caddis’ last-gasp header at Bolton Wanderers in 2014 to save the Blues from playing in League One for the first time in 19 years, with the 2019-20 season being a close call as well.

With the ownership how it has been for a number of years, there hasn’t been too much to cheer about at St. Andrew’s, with the spending spree in the summer of 2017 being one of the only times where supporters have gotten genuinely excited about a potential return to the Premier League.

Harry Redknapp was in the dugout and cash was spent, with seven-figure fees spent on the likes of Craig Gardner, Harlee Dean, Marc Roberts and Jota, who ended up being the most expensive.

Another player who arrived at that time along with Dean and Jota from Brentford was Maxime Colin, and five-and-a-half years later he remains at the Blues to this very day.

The Frenchman was brought in as an attack-minded right-back who was also solid at the back too, and whenever he has been available to play in his time at the club he has normally started, whether that is in his natural position or as a left-back or as part of a back three.

Colin has proven to be extremely versatile and reliable for the club under a lot of different managers, and he has played in all but one league match in the 2022-23 season.

But as his contract comes to an end at the conclusion of the current campaign, there must be a consideration that perhaps Colin should move on to pastures new.

Now 31 years of age, Colin has peaked as a footballer and whilst he is probably one of Birmingham’s better players, he will be on a top wage from the hangover of the 2017-18 season when money was spent for fun, so moving on would probably help financially for one.

Any argument for him and the club going their separate ways don’t include his ability because he is a very solid defender for Championship standard, but with the talented youth prospects that Birmingham possess, it’s perhaps time to start giving them more minutes whatever league they are in for 2023-24.

John Eustace has Josh Williams at his disposal, who has played in seven Championship games so far this season, but then there is also the loan market and there will be younger, cheaper alternatives available to replace Colin.

He is no longer someone though that you would consider the club should keep at all costs, and considering he has been a part of a squad that has finished in the bottom half of every single season he’s played for the Blues, perhaps now is the time to consider letting him to go find a new challenge instead of putting a new deal on the table.