In just a few weeks time, you would imagine that Preston North End's 2022-23 season will have nothing left to play for as with eight games remaining, they sit slap bang in the middle of the pack in 12th position.

The Lilywhites are seven points off the play-off spots and with 24 points to play for, some would suggest that Ryan Lowe's side aren't out of the mix just yet.

But there are a number of teams they'd have to hope falter results-wise in that time whilst they go on a winning run at the same time, so sooner rather than later Lowe and his staff should be able to start preparing for the 2023-24 season.

When is Greg Cunningham out of contract?

There are still some contract situations for PNE to sort out going into the end of the campaign, and one of those is Greg Cunningham.

The Irishman is loved amongst the North End fanbase, having first arrived at Deepdale on a free transfer in 2015 following their promotion from League One, and when he secured a move three years later to Cardiff City of the Premier League, he departed with the blessing of many.

Two and a half years later though, Cunningham was back at North End after enduring somewhat of a struggle with the Bluebirds, and he has been a part of the squad for the last two years.

Despite not always being a starter for PNE, there is every reason for the club to offer Cunningham extended terms going into next season.

Why offer Greg Cunningham a new deal?

Even though Andrew Hughes may be the left-sided defender of choice when fit in Ryan Lowe's back three, Cunningham has proven multiple times this season that he's an able deputy.

He's never really had electric pace like some full-backs, and perhaps that is why he's now playing in a back three and not at wing-back, but he's always had intelligence and good positional sense.

When called upon this season, Cunningham has been reliable and for the past seven league matches, the 32-year-old has started in place of the injured Hughes, and his assist for Tom Cannon's goal against Cardiff City earlier in the month showed what he can deliver going forward still.

Cunningham dinked a teasing ball forward into the path of Cannon, who shrugged off the challenge of Cedric Kipre before firing beyond Jak Alnwick, so even when he's playing deep in defence he can make an impact on the attacking end.

Are injuries not a concern?

Cunningham's fitness issues over the years would have to be somewhat of a small concern when offering a new contract.

The problems started in Cunningham's final season at Deepdale in his first stint when he underwent knee surgery, forcing him onto the sidelines for around four months, and then a serious knee injury two years later when on loan at Blackburn Rovers from Cardiff set him back even further.

There has been a couple of spells in the last few years where an injury has forced Cunningham into the treatment room for a month or two at a time, but that hadn't happened in the 2022-23 season - until now.

An issue picked up in the 4-0 defeat to Boro a couple of weeks ago has sidelined Cunningham for the remainder of the campaign, but that shouldn't automatically rule him out of getting a contract extension.

He has somewhat proven his fitness for most of the season and as a backup option who can step into the starting 11 when necessary, Cunningham should absolutely be offered a one-year extension following his performances in recent months.