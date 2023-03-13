Opinion: It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Chelsea coach linked with the Reading FC job

Reading are keeping tabs on Sunderland U21 boss and former Royals captain Graeme Murty as a potential successor to Paul Ince, according to a Patreon report from Alan Nixon.

The former Scotland international is a much-loved figure at the Select Car Leasing Stadium and would be given more time in Berkshire than many other potential candidates would because their supporters may be willing to be more patient.

However, sections of the Royals’ fanbase won’t be keen to see Murty risk tarnishing his reputation – because he is fondly remembered for his contributions to their cause during the most successful chapter of their history.

And if Ince does leave, a number of other names are likely to be in the frame to succeed him, with Head of Football Mark Bowen’s presence potentially helping the Berkshire outfit to complete a thorough managerial recruitment process.

One man who could be linked with the top job at the SCL Stadium is Anthony Barry, who is currently Graham Potter’s assistant at Chelsea and Roberto Martinez’s assistant for the Portuguese national team.

Having the opportunity to work alongside some excellent players, he has also worked under some excellent coaches, including Potter, Martinez, Thomas Tuchel and Frank Lampard.

That will make him an attractive candidate for many clubs in the Championship and League One, as well as the fact he has worked at Wigan Athletic before, knowing the EFL well from his time at the DW Stadium.

He may not have any experience under his belt as a head coach – but Birmingham City boss John Eustace hadn’t managed in the EFL before his switch to St Andrew’s and the likes of Russell Martin and Vincent Kompany are very young.

A lot of the older heads in the game have been relieved of their duties in recent years, with Chris Hughton being sacked by Nottingham Forest, Neil Warnock being replaced at Middlesbrough and currently struggling at Middlesbrough and Mick McCarthy departing Cardiff City and struggling at Blackpool.

Many clubs are now taking chances on young coaches – and Barry has already been linked with several clubs in the past including Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough, Queens Park Rangers, Portsmouth and Sunderland.

With the Royals’ having long-standing links with the Blues, it wouldn’t be a massive surprise if the 36-year-old is linked with a move to Berkshire and it’s a switch he could potentially be open to considering they aren’t too far away from the English capital.

You feel he will be keen to take on a head coach role sooner rather than later and although he’s currently in a very good position, getting the opportunity to establish himself as the main man at a club has to be his next step.

Reading could be that side if he fancies the project – and it will certainly be an attractive job in the summer if the Royals are free of restrictions with a rebuild job needed in Berkshire.