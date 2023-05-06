Huddersfield Town interim boss Neil Warnock has guided the Terriers to Championship safety with one game to spare, something that has to be seen as an excellent achievement.

They were previously in real bother following Danny Schofield and Mark Fotheringham's unsuccessful spells - and looked as though they were going to be consigned to League One football next season.

It may have taken Warnock a little while to get his team going but the Terriers got there in the end and have overcome real adversity to drag themselves to safety.

Even though Carlos Corberan, Levi Colwill, Lewis O'Brien, and Harry Toffolo left the club last summer, there would have been reasonably high expectations of the West Yorkshire side, purely because they were in a play-off final at the end of last term.

And with this in mind, their players would have felt a huge amount of pressure, something Warnock probably helped to ease with his man-management skills.

You could imagine the 74-year-old doing a similar job at Cardiff City during the latter stages of next season.

Why could Neil Warnock return to Cardiff City?

As one of the two main footballing sides representing Wales, the Bluebirds will want to be as high in the football pyramid as possible but they have flirted with relegation in recent seasons.

This potential desperation to do as well as they can for the country automatically adds more pressure and that could be a barrier to their progress, especially for the likes of Rubin Colwill and Mark Harris who are Welsh and know how much footballing success means to the nation following their amazing Euro 2016 campaign.

With this in mind, having an experienced figure like Warnock who can squeeze the best out of his side despite the adversity they face could be very useful for Cardiff.

Finding themselves at the bottom end of the division in recent years, it will only be a matter of time before they fall through the trap door unless something changes in the Welsh capital.

In fairness, their low finish is perhaps understandable considering they rebuild their squad last summer, but promoted sides like Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle could give them a run for their money next season and push them further down the division.

And despite Cardiff supporters wanting to see long-lasting success under Sabri Lamouchi if he's appointed as permanent boss, there's a chance things may not work out, with his sacking at Nottingham Forest in 2020 reinforcing this.

74-year-old Warnock, who has helped many teams fighting against the drop in the past, could be the perfect candidate to replace Lamouchi during the latter stages of the campaign if things start going south.

Would Neil Warnock be open to a Cardiff City return?

He probably wouldn't be available until the latter stages of the campaign, but the veteran hasn't ruled out a potential return to management and may have been energised by his time at the John Smith's Stadium.

If his time there had ended in failure, he may have wanted to pack up management once and for all, but he's done extremely well at Huddersfield and may never want to leave the touchline.

This could boost Cardiff's chances of getting him if they needed him - but they may fancy their chances of securing him regardless.

After all, he has a good relationship with the Bluebirds' supporters and enjoyed an excellent spell at the Cardiff City Stadium.

And a return to management there would be difficult to turn down for the 74-year-old if the opportunity popped up, although he would be likely to come in during the latter stages of the term.