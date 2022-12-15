Opinion: It makes far greater financial sense for Sheffield United to make this Ndiaye/Berge decision in January

Sheffield United are preparing to receive significant transfer interest in the services of Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge in the January transfer window.

Premier League clubs admire the duo and both are at an age where they could go on to improve after steadying themselves as regulars in the top-flight.

The Blades have conducted themselves in a sensible manner financially, since suffering relegation from the Premier League, in quite spectacular fashion, in 2020/21, but offloading two of their prized assets at this stage could turn out to be a mistake and may impact their future revenues.

There will be a temptation to entertain interest in the pair, with their respective contracts expiring at the end of next season, but combined fees for the two would not equate to the value of winning promotion to the Premier League.

The Blades would be in a stronger position financially, for keeping Ndiaye and Berge for the rest of the season, and achieving promotion as a result, thenselling them in the summer of 2023 and going on to suffer relegation from the Premier League in 2023/24.

Than if they sell both players next month, do not get promoted, and go again with greater financial muscle in the Championship next season, with no guarantee that reinvesting the fees would result in promotion.

They should not take promotion this season for granted, and there is still a long way to go, but having already built a five-point cushion inside the top two, while establishing a set way of playing with a deep squad under Heckingbottom, they have a wonderful opportunity and feel more likely than not to go up, if they can navigate their way through January.

Blackburn Rovers in third place are not a realistic threat, and the gap to fourth-placed Norwich City is six points.

The Canaries do not look likely to rejoin the top two race with Dean Smith at the helm, and for that reason the Blades’ main competitor for automatic promotion may be fifth-placed Watford, who are seven points worse off than United, one game away from the season’s halfway mark.

The Hornets will see that seven-point gap as bridgeable, but their confidence in overcoming it will sky-rocket if Ndiaye and Berge leave Bramall Lane, due to the negative impact it would have on the squad.

Ndiaye and Berge are also players of a quality that is very hard to attract at second tier level, the latter is only at the club because they signed him whilst in the top-flight, and the former has improved to a level above the Championship since earning his first crack in the EFL at the club.

The duo hold the Blades’ best chance of a Premier League return, and the board should reward Paul Heckingbottom’s hard work by rejecting all bids for them in January.