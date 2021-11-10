Opinion: It could be a big transfer window for 21-year-old AFC Bournemouth player

It’s a contract year for Zeno Ibsen Rossi and unless Bournemouth move quickly to tie him to new terms, he could end up out of the club in the winter transfer window.

It wouldn’t be surprising if he was – there will likely be interest in his services from around the EFL given his age, experience and some of his showings so far – but it could largely come down to whether Bournemouth decide to offer him a new contract or not.

The Cherries are in the middle of an incredible Championship season, one that has seen them power to the top of the league and look formidable in doing so.

If Scott Parker’s side can continue to dominate at the top, sign some additional players in January and bag promotion, then would there be space in the team for the young defender or would they allow him to leave?

He’s only just joined the side over the summer but it might be a short and sweet stay with his new team if that is the case. He has struggled to break into the first-team on a regular basis and although he might be considered as ‘one for the future’ would they consider keeping him if they end up back in the top flight when the lure of bigger, more expensive players is on the table?

Ibsen Rossi then may have to consider his options in January.

With only five games under his belt for Bournemouth so far – and his last action coming in August – he is unlikely to get much more first-team football soon (barring an injury crisis for the club in defence).

There are a number of options then that he could take. The first is a loan move, which could benefit all parties. It would allow the player to get some more experience, help out another side in the second half of the campaign and allow Bournemouth the chance to see how he can cut it given regular first-team football and whether he warrants fresh terms or not.

The second involves the Cherries cashing in. There will be sides on the hunt for defensive reinforcements – and ones that look like they have potentially good resale value and potential to get even better will certainly stand out. If some sides decide to sniff around, the club may decide to sell him rather than potentially losing him for nothing at the end of the season.

The final one involves him seeing out his contract at Bournemouth. Keeping him there would let Scott Parker run the rule over the youngster properly and decide if he can play a part in the team going forward. It would then lead to either a new deal or a free transfer in the summer – and would mean the Cherries also losing out on some potential funds from the player.

The ideal scenario for Bournemouth then may be to find a short-term fix for the player in January so they can decide if it is worth keeping the talent on at the club. However, for any side in need of a young player who has shown flashes of potential, then they’ll be hoping the Cherries decide to move on in winter.

Either way, it could be a big window for the 21-year-old.