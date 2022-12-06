Opinion: Ismaila Sarr’s World Cup performance will provide Watford with hope of a promotion spot

Before the Championship season began, Watford were one of the favourites for an instant return to the Premier League.

Once the season was underway, these speculations were backed up by an impressive fleet of performances. However, the departure of Emmanuel Dennis to Nottingham Forest, combined with a deterioration in form of others, has left Watford eight points behind league leaders Burnley.

Although the departure of Dennis hit the hearts of Watford fans fairly hard, speculations about Ismaila Sarr’s departure came as a huge concern. To the delight of Watford fans, though, Sarr decided to stay put at Vicarage Road.

Out of the 26 Championship players that made their way to Qatar to compete in the World Cup, Sarr was arguably the standout.

Sarr, who represented Senegal, scored one goal in their fixture against Ecuador and put in fairly impressive performances in all four of Senegal’s fixtures, in particular the round of 16 game that saw England run out 3-0 winners. Despite the loss, Sarr put in a fantastic football performance. The game saw Kyle Walker struggling to shake off the 24-year-old, with Sarr executing some menacing runs down the left side but failing to round out his performance with a goal in the first-half following a glaring miss, or Jordan Pickford save, whichever side of the fence you sit.

Despite Sarr and Senegal’s disappointment, it’s anything but for Watford fans. They will be thrilled that their left winger seems to be in outstanding form, enjoying his football and, most importantly, looking a goal threat.

Watford fans will be hoping that his incredible form continues after the long-haul flight back over to Watford, with his disappointment only fuelling his desire to succeed. Undoubtedly, with the players Watford have at their disposal and a prospect like Sarr in decent form, it looks likely that the forward will add to his six-goal tally.

If he can, it could go some distance to helping Watford achieve promotion back to the top-flight of English football.

