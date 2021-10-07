Opinion: Is the experiment over for Sheffield United striker?

Time may be up for Lys Mousset at Sheffield United, with the clock counting down on his current Blades deal.

The striker was picked up for a substantial fee by the club but has not made the impression that many involved with the Bramall Lane side would have wanted.

He has not been able to contribute much up front, with just ten goal contributions and has made only 14 starts for the side too.

Add in the fact that his current deal will run out at the end of the campaign and the chances of the French striker staying with Sheffield United don’t look good.

With teams circling (TeamTalk has reported that Braga may fancy giving the player another chance over in Portugal) it might be best for both sides if they part ways soon.

The forward looked like he might be quite a talent – the Blades at the time had signed a number of promising looking players and were looking a good Premier League team.

In fact, in that very first season, Mousset was at his best for the Blades. He bagged all his goal contributions in that one campaign and he actually averaged 0.73 goals or assists per 90 minutes. When you consider that stat, the player actually wasn’t having too bad of a return for the amount of time he was playing.

The Frenchman though has struggled to break into the side since and has also been sidelined through injury. It’s meant that he has fallen out of favour and other players are now preferred to him.

Now is the time for the striker to try and prove his worth and prove he deserves a new deal, considering this existing one will be coming to an end at the end of the campaign. Instead, it looks like gametime may be in short supply.

Is the experiment over then? Has it failed?

Unless he can suddenly burst back onto the scene following his injury and fire in the goals on a regular or at least more frequent basis given some first-team action, it looks likely that he will depart either in January or when the season finishes.

With Braga keen, it makes sense for the player to have a fresh start somewhere else to try and rejuvenate his career away from England and the pressure he has faced at the Blades.

Did the experiment fail then? If you look at his record, it was a decent enough return for Mousset. Perhaps it is more a case of what could – and should – have been for the Frenchman. He could have been a pivotal part of the side and could have been the striker the Blades wanted. Instead, he looks likely to depart having not made much of an impact during his stint there.