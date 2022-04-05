Opinion: Is League One move next for 33-year-old Preston North End man?

Scott Sinclair joined Preston North End to plenty of hype back in the 2019/20 campaign, having helped fire Celtic to Scottish Premier League glory.

It was seen as a big money move for the Lilywhites despite the player’s age (he was 30 that season) and many expected him to be rejuvenated at Deepdale having been given more game time and the chance to flourish.

Whilst there have been flashes of brilliance along the way – he top scored for PNE last season – he just never seemed to fully hit the same heights that he once managed and the expectations were perhaps too lofty on the former Man City man.

In his first campaign he managed three goals in 11 starts, which was a modest return for the new signing. A season later, 33 starts with ten goal contributions showed that he could certainly still offer plenty in terms of his finishing ability. The issue amongst Preston fans is that he just had a tendency to go missing in games. The supporters – and most football fans – want a forward who can offer other things apart from a handy finishing touch and Sinclair just wasn’t consistent, nor was he able to stay an influence on games throughout matches.

It led to the now 33-year-old being thrust all over the pitch this season, starting just six league games. He has been utilised as a forward but didn’t offer enough so was thrown onto the field as a LWB with equal results.

With not a single goal, plenty of others now above him in the pecking order and a contract that runs out at the end of the season, it all adds up to the possibility that he may be off in the summer to another team. So what next for Sinclair?

There might be some doubts over his ability in the Championship in terms of dictating games and remaining a consistent threat like he once was but that doesn’t mean he might not be able to do much more a league lower. In fact, Sinclair has showcased that given service, he does still have a keen eye for goal even in the second tier. So where could be a good move for him?

Perhaps a return to a team he once had a short stint at in Charlton could be a good idea – if the Addicks have the funds to pay his wages or if the player himself would take a pay cut. The club are stranded in the middle of League One right now and want to push on for promotion next season, so his goals could certainly help that.

Maybe Bolton or a team like Portsmouth could even consider an offer if they too aren’t able to seal a promotion this season. Both of those clubs have shown strides this season in fighting for a play-off place and having seen the success of Sheffield Wednesday, with second tier talents onboard, they could do similar work with Sinclair.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see him join a team maybe on the brink of promotion or about to achieve promotion too. If Plymouth were to go up into the Championship next season, it might be good to add some experienced second tier heads to their side, in which case Argyle could really use him next season (even if they too use wing-backs).

It could be a case of one step back for two forward with Sinclair then. He won’t want to hang up his boots yet at just 33-years-old but it doesn’t look like Preston have a use for him anymore. The best thing for the player then could be to find a club who can allow him to play frequently in a preferred role again – and then the goals could come flowing back to the forward. If they do, then he could be a really astute addition on a free transfer this transfer window.