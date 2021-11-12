Opinion: Is it the end of the road for this 29-year-old at Stoke City?

It’s hard to believe that Tom Ince is still only 29-years-old given that he has spent 12 seasons playing competitive football in both the EFL and the Premier League.

The player has been here, there and everywhere, from the top flight with Crystal Palace and Huddersfield to the Championship with Blackpool and current club Stoke.

He’s certainly got a wealth of experience in the bank already and he’ll be eager to get some more over the next few years – but it might not come with the Potters.

The forward has struggled to break into the Stoke team on a regular basis over the last two seasons due to injuries, poor form and other players’ performances.

In fact, he has started only once for the side so far this campaign and was even shipped out to Luton on a short-term basis at one point during the 2020/21 season.

With no sign of any more action for Michael O’Neill’s side, should Tom Ince then look for a new team as soon as the winter window?

The simple answer would be yes. Ince still has plenty to give in terms of gametime and solid showings for whichever team would take him. He could arguably still do a job at most EFL outfits, whether they be in League One, Two or even another Championship side.

He may not be perhaps as quick as he once was but he has improved his game in other areas through the amount of playing time he has generated over his career and he still has the finishing touch – as shown by his one goal in just two starts so far this year. Yes, his tallies have waned slightly, but he could still certainly pose another threat or another option in attack for any team.

With his contract set to run out in summer too, now would be the ideal time for him to have a look around and keep his options open. Ince can either see out the last year of his Stoke deal and leave for nothing at the end of the campaign or he can seal a move away sooner and spend the second half of the season at a new side.

The latter option would be better for the player – especially considering he will end up with more gametime – and it means that he should certainly explore his options in the winter window and consider jumping ship sooner rather than later.