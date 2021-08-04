Opinion: Ipswich’s recruitment has been impressive, but Cook shouldn’t pursue move for 25-year-old

There is a real sense of excitement bubbling around Ipswich Town ahead of the brand new League One campaign.

The division looks set to be a hugely competitive one this season, with Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham joining the likes of Sunderland, Portsmouth, Charlton and Wigan in looking to escape the division.

Ipswich, though, are considered to be among the favourites to win promotion to the Championship after a busy summer at Portman Road.

As expected, Paul Cook has overhauled his squad, making some hugely impressive signings for this level.

The likes of Joe Pigott, Macauley Bonne, Conor Chaplin and Scott Fraser have all put pen to paper on a move to Suffolk – four players who are all proven at this level.

Pigott, Bonne and Chaplin in particular will all add competition in the final third this summer, after Town struggled for goals under Cook towards the end of last season. They went six games without scoring a goal at one point, hence why the focus has been shifted onto attacking options this summer.

New reports from the Daily Mail, however, claim that Cook isn’t planning on stopping there. They report that Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland is on Ipswich and Beerschot’s radar.

Shankland has caught the eye in Scotland in recent years, scoring 24 goals in 26 Scottish Championship appearances for United in 2019/20.

Last season, he scored nine goals in all competitions with seven coming in the SPFL, and is now attracting interest from a host of clubs.

Whilst Shankland’s goal record makes him an attractive target, though, Ipswich may well be better off staying out of the race.

In terms of finances, the club have spent big on wages this summer and may even look to strengthen in January if they are fighting for promotion.

It also remains to be seen where Shankland would fit in, too. One of Bonne, Chaplin and Pigott are likely to be left out of the side, with only two striker spots likely to be available.

The addition of another forward, then, could potentially result in two players’ morale decreasing, which could affect the dressing room.

Ipswich have shown plenty of much-needed intent and desire in this window, which is pleasing to see from a Town persuasion. A line needs to be drawn, though, in this case.