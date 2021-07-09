Opinion: Ipswich’s ambitions will become clearer after rival manager’s transfer revelation

There can be no denying it has been a promising start to the summer transfer window for Ipswich Town.

With reports at the start of the summer claiming that recently appointed manager Paul Cook had told almost all his squad to find new clubs in the market, it was always going to be a busy window at Portman Road.

While 20 players have left, six more have already joined the club, with the signings of the likes of Rekeem Harper and Macauley Bonne – the latter on loan – from Championship duo West Brom and QPR respectively, a clear sign of intent from the East Anglia club as they target promotion from League One.

Indeed, that has also been clear with those that the club have seemingly been pursuing but have yet to secure deals for, and one such example of that, is their pursuit of Matt Crooks.

Last season, Crooks was hugely impressive for Rotherham, scoring six goals and providing three assists for the Millers, although he was unable to prevent the club suffering relegation from the Championship to League One, which has seemingly prompted Ipswich to try their luck in the transfer market.

It has been reported that Ipswich have already seen two bids for the midfielder – the second said to be worth between £500,000 and £600,000 – rejected by Rotherham, and with the Millers already making the Tractor Boys work to get their man, it now seems as though their ambition is set to be seriously tested.

Speaking on Thursday, Rotherham manager Paul Warne revealed that the club have now received a bid from an unnamed Championship side for the signing of Crooks, which ought to make things clearer when it comes to Ipswich’s long-term intentions.

From a footballing perspective, the chance to play at a higher level in the Championship is likely to be more appealing, while it could be argued that that could also be the case from a financial viewpoint as well.

That challenge therefore, means the task facing Ipswich has become a whole lot bigger, and if they do choose to rise to it with another offer, it will show how serious the recently arrived regime are about this club.

As has already been mentioned, the business done already by Ipswich this summer, has clearly shown that the club are intent on a return to the Championship sooner rather than later.

If however, they are willing, and potentially successful, to go up against those Championship sides in the battle to sign Crooks, it will send out a message that they are already planning to compete rather than simply survive at that level if and when they get there.

Given the quality of player they are getting, and their willingness to go up against clubs who – on paper at least – are in a stronger position than them at the minute, that suggestion would be hard to argue against.

The summer transfer window has already been an exciting one for those associated for Ipswich, and it now seems as though the circumstances surrounding their pursuit of Crooks, would take that to another level.